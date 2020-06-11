FAIR HAVEN — The Slate Valley school district’s budget was rejected by voters again, this time by a far wider margin.
Slate Valley Unified Union School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said Thursday that the vote, held Tuesday, had 550 voting “yes” to 812 voting “no.”
The budget was for $26,623,041. It’s roughly the same amount that failed in March when 1,585 voted “no” and 1,490 voted “yes.”
Olsen-Farrell and other school leaders theorized that the vote failed in March because voters conflated the budget with a $60 million bond, which voters rejected decisively.
“We had an informational meeting on (Monday), we had some members of the public attend virtually. There were no questions about the budget which makes this all the more shocking. I think we thought it might be close but certainly not by this margin,” she said.
Many public meetings are being held online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has upended daily life in the United States and left everyone from households to school districts, to town governments, dealing with a great deal of financial uncertainty and hardship.
“There’s not a lot to cut besides things not required by law, transportation, athletics, and Provision 2 which is our free breakfast and lunch for all students but those are things that really hurt students and it’s something I certainly don’t want to see happen, but I think where we’re at right now is we really need to hear from the community as to what they want us to do, where do you want to see cuts, where should the board be putting its focus?” said Olsen-Farrell.
The school board had scheduled a listening tour where board members hope to meet in-person, in accordance with social distancing guidelines, with their constituents to get information on a budget that will pass.
The meetings will all take place on June 18 at 6 p.m. in each of the district’s member towns. A member of the Slate Valley school board will be at each one to hear people’s comments and can be emailed questions and comments ahead of time.
- Benson, Benson Village School, hosted by Patricia Beaumont (patricia.beaumont@svuvt.org) and Rebeckah St. Peter (rebeckah.stpeter@svuvt.org).
- Castleton, Castleton Elementary School outside pavilion, Julie Finnegan (julie.finnegan@svuvt.org), Toni Lobdell (toni.lobdell@svuvt.org), and Timothy Smith (timothy.smith@svuvt.org).
- Fair Haven, Fair Haven Union High School gym, Michael Bache (michael.bache@svuvt.org), Tara Buxton (tara.buxton@svuvt.org), and Richard Wilson (richard.wilson@svuvt.org).
- Hubbardton, Hubbardton Town Hall, Joshua Hardt (joshua.hardt@svuvt.org).
- Orwell, Town Green, Glen Cousineau (glen.cousineau@svuvt.org), Peter Stone (peter.stone@svuvt.og), and John Wurzbacher (john.wurzbacher@svuvt.org).
- West Haven, Grange, Angela Charron (angela.charron@svuvt.org) and Tanya Tolchin (tanya.tolchin@svuvt.org).
The district will have to borrow money to operate past July 1, said Olsen-Farrell. State law will allow it to borrow up to 87% of the previous year’s budget if voters don’t approve a new one. She said if the district ends up having to borrow the full 87% it will be spending slightly more, about $51,856, than what the two defeated budgets were asking.
“We have a couple teaching positions that we haven’t hired for yet that I think we might be able to do without, so certainly we’re looking at those, extracurriculars, field trips, we have a program called Lifetime Activities where our middle school kids can go skiing or skating or some type of winter sport or winter activity for several weeks during the winter. Those types of programs are things we would be looking at,” said Olsen-Farrel. “Quite frankly I’m not sure we’ll be able to do them anyway with the pandemic.”
The school could also revisit its school resource officer contracts. The high school has had one for many years, but the ones at the elementary and middle schools are relatively new, added after a former student was accused by police of plotting to shoot up Fair Haven Union High School.
“In order to get the budget at a 0% increase in spending per equalized pupil we’d have to cut $635,000,” said Olsen-Farrel.
She said the state hasn’t settled on the necessary figures to accurately determine the tax rate, but the district has made some predictions. Had this budget passed, said Olsen-Farrel, Orwell would have seen its taxes go down, Fair Haven’s would have risen slightly, while the other towns would have seen small increases mainly due to their common levels of appraisal, a figure used by the state to equalize education property taxes.
“We weren’t talking about huge tax increases with the budget that was defeated on Tuesday,” she said.
The school board hasn’t decided when a re-vote will be held. It’s mulling the August primaries where voter turnout would be higher.
Tim Smith, chairman of the district school board, said he thinks voters were expecting the budget to be cut deeper. They could also be worried over the pandemic, which came about after the March vote. He said he’s hopeful people will tell the board what they think so it can act accordingly, and that more people will vote.
“We just want people to participate,” he said. “I think looking at the exit polling and the voter rolls it appears that a majority of the turnout was in the older demographic and there was very little participation by way of parents who have kids in the system who are directly impacted by the school budgets and the experience of the children in the school, so it’s disappointing that parents didn’t get out to vote.”
