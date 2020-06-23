FAIR HAVEN — Slate Valley school district voters will be asked for a third time to approve a budget come August. Meanwhile, the district will borrow $2.5 million to carry it through the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Slate Valley Unified Union School District’s budget first went down in March at Town Meeting Day with 1,585 voting “no” and 1,490 voting “yes.” A second vote, for a largely unchanged budget of $26,623,041, occurred on June 9 and lost by a much wider margin with 550 voting “yes” to 812 voting “no.”
District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said Tuesday that at the School Board’s regular meeting Monday, it decided to hold a third vote Aug. 11, the same day as the presidential primaries. It plans to warn the new budget on July 20 after cutting $213,000. That represents an increase in spending per equalized pupil of 1.99%, however it’s a decrease in overall education spending from the previous year.
She said the administration is looking at three tiers of possible cuts. The $213,000 is the first tier and would be accomplished largely through attrition and not filling certain teaching and special education positions. New administrators coming in would also be paid less than those they’re replacing.
Getting the spending per equalized pupil at a 0.99% increase would require cutting $425,000.
“Which is virtually impossible to do without touching transportation, athletics, or provision 2 which is our free breakfast and lunch, or the (school resource officer) program,” she said. “Those programs substantially impact students so nobody wants to do that.”
A 0% increase would require cutting $635,000 from the budget, which would be extremely difficult, as personnel contracts have been finalized and agreed to.
Olsen-Farrell said state law allows the district, should it not get a budget approved by voters in time, to borrow up to 87% of the previous year’s budget. She said the board on Monday opted to borrow $2.5 million from People’s United Bank at a 1.57% interest rate in order to carry it through the first financial quarter of the 2021 fiscal year.
In an effort to create a budget that will pass, the board arranged for a listening tour, held Thursday in each of the district’s member towns.
“Overall, between the six towns, we had about 30 people attend, so not a strong showing,” she said. “But, the folks that were there certainly shared concerns, suggestions, about how we can work with the community to help everybody further understand the budget.”
Olsen-Farrell and Slate Valley School Board Chairman Tim Smith attributed the budget’s initial failure to voters’ dislike of a separate $60 million bond question, which they rejected by a wide margin. The bond would have paid for system-wide facility maintenance and improvements. This is why the second budget was largely unchanged, however between March and early June, the global coronavirus pandemic hit, throwing much of society, Vermont’s included, into upheaval.
Olsen-Farrell said those who spoke to board members certainly had concerns about the pandemic, and lingering irritation over the bond, but other issues came to light as well.
“Since this is the first year of our merger, I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding and when folks see a big number like $26 million, they’re used to seeing budgets of $5 million or $2 million at some of schools, so when they see that overall big number, even though it’s for six schools, it’s a little shocking,” she said.
The Slate Valley Unified Union School District comprised Benson, Castleton, Fair Haven, Hubbarton, Orwell, and West Haven. A few years ago, state law required each town to merge into one school district, though Orwell didn’t join until more recently. This is the first year all six towns have been in the same district.
“I think there’s some folks who expressed concern over the merger and wished they could unmerge,” said Olsen-Farrell. “There was the sentiment shared by quite a few, albeit there were only 30 total, that they were sick of all the unfunded mandates that are coming down from Montpelier and that the School Board and administration really need to push back on those mandates because enough is enough.”
People were concerned about the amount of social services schools are providing, as well as the amount of money going to administrator’s pay, she said.
The district has set July 9 as a tentative date for a second round of public outreach where board members will hold meetings in their respective towns to hear from voters, said Smith, who heard from voters in Castleton at the first session.
People told him they were still upset about the $60 million bond, and many weren’t happy the second proposed budget was largely unchanged from the first.
“People had concerns about how the board communicates and disseminates information to the public, and that’s kind of tricky, some people prefer electronic, others like printed material,” he said, adding there’s little the board can do to increase the number of people hearing its messaging, but perhaps it could work to simplify and clarify what it’s saying.
“People are kind of tired of being told what they have to do, and I think a lot of that comes out is some resentment toward the administration, toward the School Board, feeling we need to push back a little bit more against the state and all their mandates,” he said, adding that the Slate Valley board has 14 members, with some more willing than others to grapple with the state over mandates.
He said the board will work to trim the budget where it can, but the key to getting it passed might be less about cuts and more about getting people to understand what’s being cut, what’s not, and where the board is limited on what it can remove.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.