BRANDON — The town budget that will go before voters in March is up just shy of 1 percent from last year.
“It’s a pretty mature budget at this point,” said Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins on Friday, adding that the Select Board, Budget Committee and town manager have, during the past few years, managed to make the budget fairly steady and predictable.
With the town’s current revenue of $538,330, and a total budget of $3,190,885, that leaves $2,652,055 to be raised by taxes, according to minutes of the Jan. 14 Select Board meeting. At that meeting, the board unanimously approved the budget.
Hopkins said there have been several meetings since December between the Select Board, Budget Committee, town manager and town department heads to develop the budget.
One of the main reasons behind the 0.92-percent increase is that road paving is slowly being phased into the budget rather than being left out as a ballot article to be voted on separately, Hopkins said.
Most towns wrap their paving into their highway fund. Hopkins said Brandon began having paving voted on separately several years ago, wanting to give voters more of a say on the matter. Last year, voters approved $125,000 in paving. This year, $50,000 for paving is in the general budget, while another $50,000 is being voted on separately.
The budget includes a $25,000 lease payment for a new piece of sidewalk plowing equipment, Hopkins said. The machine Brandon has been using to clear its sidewalks of snow is old, and according to Town Manager Dave Atherton has a tendency to damage the sidewalks.
Another expense is the additional funds requested by the BLSG Insect Control District, said Hopkins. Last year, it asked for $33,900, this year it’s requesting $40,571.
Ben Lawton, the BLSG Insect Control District’s chairman, said in a past interview with the Herald that the BLSG is asking all its member towns (Brandon, Leicester, Salisbury, Goshen, and Pittsford) for more funds than usual, owing mainly to fees rising from a legal matter. During the summer, the Toxic Action Center, a New England environmental watchdog group with members in the insect control district, appealed a state pesticide permit granted to the BLSG. It’s fallen to the district to defend the permit in Environmental Court. Lawton said the cost of the chemicals used to control adult mosquitoes has also risen over the years.
Hopkins said the budget calls as well for hiring a part-time clerical position to assist in the recreation department. He said Bill Moore, recreation director and economic development officer, will take on public outreach duties for the Segment 6 project, a massive overhaul of the downtown infrastructure. The state will supply some money for that, but the part-time position was needed to assist in the Recreation Department.
Hopkins said the budget might be higher, but thanks to Atherton and bookkeeper Jacolyn Savela, the town was able to save $40,000 on workers compensation premiums by having employees go through a number of trainings and other programs.
