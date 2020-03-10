CLARENDON — A small brushfire melted part of a town-owned culvert late Monday afternoon.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said in an interview Tuesday the fire was on East Clarendon Road, about half a mile north of Iroquois Land Family Camping. It was reported at approximately 4:45 p.m. He said about eight Clarendon firefighters had it out extinguished in short order, using about 800 gallons of water. The fire was confined mostly to the shoulder of the road, but some of the nearby woods caught fire as well.
Jakubowski said it’s believed the fire was caused by someone throwing out a lit cigarette. He said the ground and vegetation is unusually dry for this time of year.
The fire melted about a foot of a town-owned plastic culvert. Jakubowski said he doesn’t believe it will need to be replaced because of the incident.
At a Select Board meeting that evening, Road Commissioner Cash Ruane said he’d been made aware of the damage to the culvert and would inspect it shortly. He urged people to be careful with fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.