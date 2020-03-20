MONTPELIER — Loans are now available to small businesses affected by the coronavirus.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday a statewide disaster has been declared, letting the federal Small Business Administration offer Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million per business. These can be used for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills left unpayable because of the coronavirus impact.
These come with interest rates of 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations.
To apply, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.
For more information, people can call the Small Business Administration disaster assistance customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. For local information, call 802-828-4422.
“I want every Vermonter to know I fully understand the incredible economic and emotional toll coronavirus is having, and will continue to have, on each and every one of us,” said Scott in a statement. “People are hurting and businesses are at risk. Let me assure you, we will pull every lever and turn every dial we can to support folks through this time and look towards economic recovery even while we’re closing in on the eye of the storm.”
Scott encouraged businesses to seek professional business counseling and assistance before taking on more debt. Information on these resources can be found at bit.ly/VtResources.
“The SBA wants to thank Governor Scott and his team at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development for their hard work. They immediately reached out to Vermont small businesses to quantify the impact and gather the required documentation allowing SBA to issue this Economic Impact Disaster Declaration,” said Wendell Davis, Small Business Administration New England regional administrator, in a release.
