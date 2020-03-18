Loans will be available to small businesses affected by the measures being taken to suppress the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“From what I understand, there’s (a Small Business Administration) assessment form an owner can fill out and send in to the state, and that’s what allows them to hopefully open up some federal assistance for Vermont,” said Seth Hopkins, owner of Inn to Inn, a tourism business in Brandon. He’s also chairman of the Brandon Select Board.
Hopkins said he’s made no filings with the government just yet, preferring to let businesses that might be more affected than his own file first. He cited local restaurants, all of which are closed to sit-down customers while some are open for delivery and takeout.
“We’re hoping, in travel, the coronavirus will be mild and brief for everybody who has to deal with it, and that the booking season will be compressed into the travel season this year, so that’s my hope,” said Hopkins.
He said he is pursuing some relief from the company that manages his credit. Hopkins said the company’s loan division reached out to customers asking what their needs were, among other questions, but he doesn’t know what will come of that.
“I’ve only had international cancellations to this point, I’ve had a bunch of Australian clients cancel their trips they had planned,” he said. “Those were planned for fairly early in the season, like May when this might not be resolved.”
He said it’s in winter and spring that people usually book trips.
“No one is making plans right now, and I understand, everything is so uncertain,” he said. “The international folks have said, we don’t want to travel because we don’t know if we get to the United States if we’re going to be put into a 14-day quarantine, we don’t know if we can get back to Australia, it’s extremely uncertain what you’ll be allowed to do if you make a trip like this.”
Small Business Administration
Daniel Monahan, public information officer for the Montpelier office of the Small Business Administration, said Wednesday the SBA is working with the state while the state collects reports from business on economic injury. If the state has enough reports, it can get a declaration from the federal government which will allow the SBA to grant loans of up to $2 million to impacted businesses.
He said he believes the threshold was met on Monday and that there’ll likely be a declaration soon. Once that happens, business owners should then visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.
Sheila Gearwar, owner of the Brandon House of Pizza in Brandon for the past 11 years, said she’s been keeping informed through the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I have heard about it, but I have not yet looked into it as of yet, this is still fresh,” she said. “Yesterday was the first day and it seems to have gone fine. We just have to adjust here and there to make up for it, obviously it’s just takeout only.”
She said while much of her business was takeout to begin with, sit-down customers are key, too.
“It’s putting a big dent,” she said. “If I need to use the services, I will. I’ve never done it before, not even with Hurricane Irene.”
Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont in 2011, causing historic levels of flooding across the state and triggering the need for federal disaster relief.
The state response
“We are working on a disaster declaration right now and hope to have that. Once we have that we’ll go into the next phase of trying to support businesses in getting their application in and things of that nature,” said Nate Formalarie, communications director at the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
He said the state is in the initial phase of its response and expects to do and learn more.
“The main tool for us right now is trying to measure the impact that’s going on out there, obviously this thing has a long tail,” he said. “We’ve set up a specific email that’s commerce.covid19@vermont.gov, we’re encouraging all businesses to email us through that email, we have a team on it, we are trying to respond within 48 hours.”
The email was opened Friday and as of Wednesday there were more than 200 business owners who’d used it. Formalarie said he expects more.
“The initial form is to help us get the declaration, and then there’ll be a second phase of this, which I can talk about when I have full details about how that’s going to work,” he said.
Making do meanwhile
Claire Benedict, owner of Bear Pond Books in Montpelier since 2006, said she’s heard there will be financial aid for small business, but wasn’t yet aware of the details.
“We would look at any aid that’s coming down,” she said. “We’ll probably need to avail ourselves of some of the aid that’s going to be available when this all shakes out.”
In the meantime, she’s closed her store to browsers, but people can pick up orders and her delivery element is still in play.
“We’re restricted, we’re open for business, but we’re not letting people in the store, so we’re doing back-door pickups, delivery, mailing, but no browsing,” she said. “But we’re definitely open for business, we’re doing a lot of business. People need books, they need to come pick up their orders, they want something to get them through so we’re selling a lot of books and a lot of puzzles.”
She said she’s had to send some employees home to account for the loss in browsing business, but hopes this is temporary.
“We’ve had to let some people go, we don’t have a full staff on, and that certainly isn’t something we ever want to do and have never had to do before, so that’s difficult,” she said, “but we have a skeleton crew on, and we’re trying to muddle through and make sure we keep strong enough so when this is over we’re able to reopen and be as strong as ever.”
