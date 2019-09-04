BRANDON — Firefighters spent several hours at a granary Tuesday after a large pile of grain began smoldering.
Brandon Fire Chief Roman Wdoviak said his department was summoned to Phoenix Feeds & Nutrition on Union Street for a suspected fire. There was no fire. A pile of grain, about 350 tons in all, according to Wdoviak, heated up and produced smoke.
Firefighters from Rutland Town and Pittsford assisted. Wdoviak said firefighters and granary workers moved the 350-ton pile while the material was watered down. He said about two dozen firefighters were involved on the scene, working in shifts as they need air packs, while another dozen covered the Brandon Fire Station.
Wdoviak said the call came in around noon. Most of the work was done by 6 p.m., but it was another hour before all was clear. He said there was no damage to the building.
According to Wdoviak, the department has pre-plans about how to fight fires at certain places around the area should there ever be an issue there. He said this is the first smoldering grain pile he’s experience.
The grain is no longer usable for its original purposes, said Shannon Kayhart, officer manager at the Phoenix Feeds & Nutrition plant in Fair Haven. She said the material will likely end up being used as fertilizer.
Kayhart said it’s likely that moisture deep in the grain pile led to the smoldering. A similar thing can happen with farmers putting up hay, she said. Kayhart said incidents like this are rare, it being the first one she’s heard of during her seven years with the company. Typically grain isn’t stored at the Brandon plant long enough for this to become an issue.
