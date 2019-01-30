WEST HAVEN — Long Hill was closed for about 45 minutes Tuesday night when several tractor-trailers and smaller vehicles got stuck in the snow.
Vermont State Police said Wednesday that traffic was backed up for several hundred feet leading to police closing that section of Route 22A. The road was closed until plow trucks could come through and salt the road. State Police thanked the Agency of Transportation, West Haven Fire Department, Benson Fire Department and Fair Haven Fire Department for assisting with the situation.
As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service had forecast a 60 percent chance of snow during the day and overnight, with the potential of up to 2 inches of snowfall during the day and half an inch in the evening.
