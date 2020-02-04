MONTPELIER — Snow goose season will run from March 11 to April 24.
According the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, since 2009 the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has issued an annual “conservation order” to reduce the population of snow geese and Ross’ geese, the populations of which have grown to the point where they’re destroying not only their own habitats but those of other species.
“The breeding population of greater snow geese has grown from approximately 50,000 birds in the mid-1960s to 714,000 birds today,” said David Sausville, waterfowl project biologist for the department, in a statement. “This increase has resulted in damage to agricultural crops and marsh vegetation in staging and wintering areas from Quebec to North Carolina. The Atlantic Flyway has established a goal of 500,000 greater snow geese to bring populations in balance with their habitat and reduce crop depredation.”
Vermont is among eight states in the Atlantic Flyway where a Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order has been issued. The Vermont order is statewide with a daily bag limit of 15 and no possession limit. Waterfowl rules in effect during the fall of 2019 will be in effect except unplugged shotguns and electronic calls can be used. Shooting hours have also been extended to half an hour past sunset.
To participate, hunters will need a few things. One, a 2020 Spring Snow Goose Harvest Permit, which can be found at vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt. The permits are free. Hunters will also need a 2020 Vermont hunting license, a 2020 Harvest Information Program number, a 2019 federal migratory hunting stamp and a 2020 Vermont migratory waterfowl stamp.
Interested parties can register with the Harvest Information Program on the department’s website or can call 1-877-306-7091.
Those who get a permit are required to take an online survey between April 10 and May 23, even if they didn’t hunt. Those without internet access can take the survey by telephone - call 878-1564.
