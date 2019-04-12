This is the last weekend snowmobiles will be allowed on Green Mountain National Forest trails.
Forest officials announced Thursday that snowmobile season in the Green Mountain National forest (GMNF) ends on Monday. Trails in the lower elevations are already clear of snow, though there are some rideable spots higher up. Those out for a late season ride are advised to contact the nearest snowmobile club to learn what trail conditions are like.
GMNF trails are open to snowmobiling beginning Dec. 16, weather permitting.
“This has been a wonderful season for snowmobile enthusiasts,” said John Sinclair, forest supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests. “Trail conditions throughout the season have been great and use of the trail system has been heavy.”
GMNF and Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST provide upkeep for 472 miles of trails in the National Forest. VAST is one of the few groups of its kind that has a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
It’s expected that trails and roads normally open to the public at the start of May will be muddy for longer than usual, possibly into June. Those planning on using them should check with the local ranger station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.