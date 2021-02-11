The Snowmobile Festival is back for a second year at the Vermont State Fairground.
The event is Saturday, said organizer Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie. It begins at 10 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m. It’s free to attend, but anyone who wanted to register a snowmobile for judging had to do so by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Hathaway-Miglorie said she thinks about 60 have registered to show, though it’s likely there will be more. Pre-registration wasn’t required last year, she said, but so many people signed up on the day-of, it was difficult for the show’s small volunteer base to keep up.
Awards will be given out at 12:30 p.m., and the parade is at 1:30 p.m..
The Rollin’ Rooster, a popular local food truck will be there, as will Lee Perry and his kettle corn.
Masks are required, she said, and the snowmobiles being shown will be spaced further apart owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rutland and Bennington counties have reported high rates of infection in recent days.
Hathaway-Miglorie organizes horse events for the Vermont State Fair. Compared to horses, snowmobile shows are fairly simple. The idea to do a snowmobile show came from her son.
“Last year, the first Saturday in January, we went to the snowmobile show up in Washington, Vermont, and when we got in the car to leave, my son, (Jack) who is 7, said, ‘Gee, mommy, we should have a snowmobile show at our house.’ I said we might not be able to do one at our house, but we might be able to do one at the fair.”
She texted Robert Congdon, head of the Vermont State Fair, and asked him if they could do a snowmobile show in about six weeks.
“For the first year, it was wildly successful,” Congdon said Thursday. “We had many people come and say they hope we keep this and make this an annual thing.”
The event drew a few hundred people the first time, more than expected.
“We had everything from all the classes, from the earliest of snowmobiles you could imagine, up through some of the classics, and certainly more recent as well, and everybody had a great time,” said Congdon.
He expects interest in the event this year will be a little down, given the pandemic, but the hope is that it will expand afterward.
“We did door prizes and 50/50 raffles and everything last year, we’re not doing that this year just because of COVID,” said Hathaway-Miglorie. “We don’t want to encourage people to be close to each other so this year it’s strictly a snowmobile show.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.