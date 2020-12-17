Weather forecasters are confident that the dumping of snow Vermont, especially the southern half, got overnight Wednesday will last to the holidays.
“I think it’s pretty much a slam dunk that the snow we have right now is going to be on the ground for Christmas Day,” said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.
The winter’s first snowstorm traveled farther north than expected, leaving snowfall that ranged from just an inch or so in Burlington, to 44 inches in Ludlow.
“We knew there would be bands of heavy snow, we just didn’t know where those bands were going to set up,” said Kines. “As we know now some of those bands set up across southern Vermont.”
The snow fell mostly overnight and into Thursday morning, all but ending in the afternoon.
“The good news is the weather will quiet down for the next few days,” said Kines. “Temperature-wise, it’s going to stay chilly through the weekend, there’s not going to be any melting going on.”
Mark Bosma, public information officer for Vermont Emergency Management, said there were no requests made by towns for any kind of aid and he had not heard any reports of crashes or cars going off the road.
Green Mountain Power representative Kristin Kelly said the snow was of the light, fluffy variety, not the kind that tends to take down trees and power lines, so there were few outages as a result of the storm.
Robert Haynes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, said the city he is in only saw about 1.7 inches. In Lyndonville, the heart of the Northeast Kingdom, only an inch was reported. The Montpelier and Barre areas got between 6 and 8 inches of snow. He said snowfalls around Rutland County ranged from 1 to 2 feet, with a resident in West Rutland claiming 27 inches. Landgrove, in Bennington County, reported 42 inches; Ludlow reported 44.
Plow-truck drivers, of course, had their work cut out for them.
“The first storm of the season is a learning curve for anybody learning how to drive on slippery roads again, but it’s also a learning curve for the crews that go out and do snow removal or salting and all that,” said Jeff Wennberg, commissioner of public works for Rutland City. “They have to learn the tricks all over again just like people learning how to drive again.”
On Wednesday, it was believed Rutland would see, at most, 15 inches, but Wennberg said those forecasts changed late in the day and by 8 a.m. Thursday he estimated at least 18 inches had fallen with more on the way.
“It was a very late forecast that indicated this was going to be a major storm event, but because it was the first one, we were fully prepared,” he said. “We had all of our vehicles ready to go, we had the salt shed completely filled, everything was in working order, all of our guys hungry for overtime. The beginning of the season, usually you’re all set for a good start, and we were well-prepared.”
Even with the city’s eight trucks plowing its 77 miles of roads, snow was coming down at a rate of 2 inches per hour at one point. Given that it takes 4 or 5 hours to make a complete pass, it was difficult to keep up with the stuff. Wennberg said main roads get plowed more often than the neighborhoods, and critical roads, such as ones leading to the hospital, are likewise kept clear.
The city’s sidewalks will take longer to clear, Wennberg said. Residents may see that take up to a week to complete, depending on how much of it melts.
While Montpelier didn’t get an enormous amount of snow, this was the first storm in which its new parking rules were in effect.
Zach Blodgett, operations manager for the City of Montpelier Department of Public Works, said under the new rules vehicles have to park on certain sides of the street depending on whether the calendar day is even or odd. Blodgett said with how people were parking before, with the narrowness of the streets, some would become effectively one-way after a snow storm.
“So far, in our problem area streets, they look really good and vehicles are getting it, so that’s certainly a plus,” he said.
Barre only saw half a foot or so of snow by 8 a.m., said William Ahearn, director of Public Works. He said drivers were in at 3 a.m. sanding the roads, expecting low temperatures where salt wouldn't be as effective.
“I was very pleased with the crew in terms of making sure we put enough sand out to make sure the stuff didn’t polish,” he said. “The roads are in good shape right now.”
Steve Barrett, public works director in Brattleboro, said his town had a foot of snow by early morning, then got another foot on top of that. Plows were out Wednesday night and on the road when it got heavy around midnight. People seemed to heed warnings to stay off the roads, and despite drifting and white-out conditions, things were under control by afternoon.
