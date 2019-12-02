A winter storm forecasted to do what snowstorms do best, hinder travel and leave folks with lots of shoveling to do, mostly affected the southern portion of the state, leaving Rutland and Washington Counties spared the worst.
That’s not to say precautions weren’t taken.
According to their websites and Facebook pages, schools in the Greater Rutland Supervisory Union, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, and Mill River Unified Union School District were closed Monday in anticipation of hazardous morning travel as well as a second round of snowfall forecasted for later on Monday.
Castleton University and Mount Saint Joseph Academy were also closed.
“In Rutland County, we average about two to three inches, specifically West Rutland had 2.6, and Washington County ranged from two to four inches with the highest amount so far in the Waitsfield area,” said Conor Lahiff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.
He said Montpelier reported three inches of snow from the overnight storm. All of Lahiff’s data was as of midday on Monday.
“They had one report in Windham County of 10 inches, in Athens, and Bennington County ranged from 10 inches in Arlington to 19 in Woodford.”
Woodford is at a much higher elevation than other parts of Bennington County and often reports high snowfall totals.
“We’ve got this lull in precipitation across the area, there’s more in the southern Adirondacks and the Capital District of New York right now, we’re kinda waiting for this low pressure that’s off the Jersey coast right now to scoot a little further north and that’s later this evening and overnight,” Lahiff said.
Not much more snow was expected for Vermont from the second part of the storm, he said. He said the lowest would likely be around two inches in Orange County and perhaps another eight around Bennington.
“We’re into December now, it’s kind of on par for us to get a foot snowstorm in some areas, it’s certainly not out of the question,” he said.
Kristen Kelly, a spokesperson for Green Mountain Power, said Monday the snow that fell wasn’t heavy, and didn’t do much in terms of damage. The utility was keeping an eye on the forecast Monday in case more snow came down than expected, but nothing major was anticipated.
Seth Bride, deputy chief of the Rutland City Fire Department, said that as of Monday afternoon, there wasn’t much trouble caused by snow in Rutland City.
