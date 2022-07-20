PROCTOR — Wilson Castle is crediting social media’s fascination with the paranormal for its recent run of bookings.
“That was really due to the paranormal side of things taking off,” said Andy Probst, one of the castle’s longtime employees. “We do have people that book there and spend the night to go ghost hunting. That whole side of things has allowed me to be able to be employed there.”
Wilson Castle is an historic building and popular tourist attraction on West Proctor Road. It has a long history, dating back to 1885, and was built with many styles of architecture in mind, from Dutch neo-Renaissance, Scottish baronial, Queen Anne and Romanesque Revival.
According to its website, the place changed hands several times until it was bought in 1939 by Herbert Lee Wilson, a big name in the radio world. Wilson ultimately retired at the castle and began hosting tours in 1962. He passed it on to his daughter, Blossom Wilson Davine Ladabouche. It’s currently owned by Ladabouche’s daughter, Denise Davine.
Probst said his parents worked for Davine’s parents and he’d spent some time around the castle as a child.
The castle has a reputation for being haunted, which it has incorporated into its programs, but it wasn’t until recently that the paranormal community became interested in the place.
Probst said there’s a ghost investigation the public can join on a monthly basis.
“And then, YouTube, believe it or not, is a huge draw. The videos that are out on the castle bring people in for the day tours,” said Probst.
Business at the castle has been better than ever because of this interest, he said.
“We had a few YouTubers that discovered us and that kind of lit the wildfire per se and now it’s just crazy with the whole paranormal side of things,” he said.
One video, found at bit.ly/720Castle, about Wilson Castle has 6.6 million views. It was posted in April 2021 by the channel “Sam and Colby.”
“That is where we’re finding much more success,” said Probst.
The castle used to host Halloween tours, but with the ghost investigation bookings, it might not bother anymore. Probst noted that more children are becoming interested in the castle through social media. It’s also seeing more people come from a variety of places, he said.
The increase in business also allowed the castle to pay for renovations to the roof and brick exterior, he said.
“Without people coming to enjoy the whole ghost side of things, we wouldn’t be able to do any of that, so we’re really blessed people consider it haunted, and they want to come and spend the night,” he said.
While this will be the 60th year of the castle offering tours, not much beside a special book signing is being planned.
From 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Robert Wilson, author of “Vermont … Who Knew?” will sign copies and reading from his book, which features a section on Wilson Castle.
The book is a collection of more than 100 profiles, stories and anecdotes about interesting things found around Vermont. Wilson has authored 15 other books. “Vermont … Who Knew?” Can be found online, at local libraries and many bookstores.
Wilson, no relation, said Monday that he goes over the castle’s history and reputation for being haunted.
