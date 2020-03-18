MONTPELIER — Social Security offices will now only offer phone and online services.
The Social Security Administration made the announcement Tuesday saying it’s doing so to help protect populations vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The SSA said in its Tuesday announcement that it’s working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local governments, as well as other disease experts and will notify the public once in-person services resume.
People can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits, check the status of applications and appeals, request a new Social Security card, print a benefit letter, and access other services by going to www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.
Those who have scheduled in-office appointments will be contacted by phone to discuss their options.
“Our call may come from a PRIVATE number and not from a U.S. Government phone,” reads the statement. “Please remember that our employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.”
People who can’t go online should call 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
