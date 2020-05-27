While Vermonters continue to self-quarantine, time goes on bringing birthdays, holidays and anniversaries that inspire different kinds of celebrations even when the event is as big a milestone as the 60th wedding anniversary today of Rutland’s Norman and Thelma Fontaine.
Thelma, 88, said they met in Burlington while working at Marcell Motor Express, a business that has since shut down, in Burlington. Their first date may not have happened under the most romantic circumstances, as she told it.
“He came to my house so I could do his income taxes. Then he took me out to dinner, and so on and so forth and that was it,” she said.
Thelma added, Norman, 87, “never did pay me for my income tax work.”
Norman said he knew she was the woman for him because he “just could not stay away from her, so I decided to marry her.”
Thelma retired in 1988 from her job as an accountant, while Norman retired in 1995 from his job as a truck driver.
When they were first married, they lived in Burlington but then moved to Keene, New Hampshire, before coming back to Vermont, where they’ve lived in Rutland since 1976.
Asked about the secret for staying together for six decades, Norman said the marriage was “pretty good.”
“A lot of times, not everything is not smooth, smooth, but we know how to cope with that and keep on going,” he said.
Thelma added Norman was a “great guy.”
“I have to say that, he’s standing right beside me,” she joked. “But he is a great guy. He’s easy to be with. He’s got a lot of patience with me. We had four children together, wonderful children,” she said.
The couple’s son, Michael Fontaine, lives and works in Dublin, Ireland, but their three daughters are well-known in their Vermont community.
Norma Segale, of Montpelier, is the co-manager of the Central Vermont Medical Center Auxiliary Gift Shop, a part-time job she took after retiring as the owner of the Peach Tree, a women’s clothing and lingerie store in Montpelier. Cherie Bizzarro is the assistant to the superintendent at the Rutland City Schools, and Susanne Engels is principal of Northeast Primary School in Rutland.
“Pretty important kids, huh,” Thelma added.
By email, Engels said the Fontaines children can’t have a big party like they did for the couple’s 50th anniversary,
“However, we can celebrate them by pointing out their accomplishment of being married for 60 years. We’re finding ways to remind them about how good and rare long lasting marriages are these days and giving them a fun opportunity to talk about each other and keep inspiring us and their grandchildren,” she said.
Bizzarro added by email it was an “honor” to celebrate her parents’ 60th wedding anniversary.
“In this day and age when families split apart and divorce is so prevalent, I think how blessed and thankful I am to have parents who love each other and have worked hard at having a successful marriage. They had the confidence and faith in me and my siblings to expect nothing less than independence and self-reliance. It has served us well throughout out adult life,” she said.
Segale added by email that the pandemic had been tough on her parents.
“My childhood friends oftentimes referred to our family as the ‘hugging family.’ We hugged everyone as we came and left the house. So, as you can imagine, this COVID pandemic is hard on them. No hugging. Now that the weather is nicer, we have been able to have backyard lunches with them. But other than that, it’s been porch check ins, with food and supply drop offs, lots of phone calls and Facetime and full-family Zoom calls,” she said.
Segale added that flowers, balloons and a special meal will be delivered today but a family gathering won’t be planned until it’s safe.
Norman said on the verge of his 60th wedding anniversary, he still found his wife was very patient with him.
“She’s very knowledgeable of everything. You could talk to my wife about almost anything and she’s got the answer,” he said.
Thelma had another thought about the longevity of her marriage to Norman.
“We were just meant for each other, that’s all. Right from the very beginning,” she said.
