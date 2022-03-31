CASTLETON — A 2.2 megawatt solar array proposed off East Hubbardton Road is drawing public concern over how it will look, among other things.
A public hearing was held Wednesday where the developer, Stone Mill Solar LLC, outlined the project and answered questions from the public. The hearing and prior site visit was requested by the Planning Commission in January.
In Vermont, permitting for electricity generation projects is overseen by the Public Utility Commission, a statewide entity whose permitting authority supersedes that of municipalities.
According to Stone Mill Solar’s application, the project is enrolled in the state’s Standard Offer Program, which guarantees Vermont utilities will purchase power from the project at a certain rate for a specified period of time. The project will sit on 14.5 acres split between two parcels that total 47.9 acres. Some of its access road will be on a third parcel. It’s expected to generate 3,900 megawatt hours of electricity per year.
Attorney Andrew Raubvogel, of the Burlington firm Dunkiel Saunders Elliott Raubvogel & Hand, PLLC, did much of the speaking on behalf of the solar developer. Thomas Hand, of Stone Mill Solar, also spoke.
According to the secretary of state, Stone Mill Solar is based in Manchester and is a subsidiary of MHG Solar LLC.
While people had questions and concerns about how the project will be taxed and its impacts on local wildlife, many of the comments surrounded how the arrays will look. Others were concerned about the potential loss of available farmland.
“I’m speaking for a large handful of people that I’ve spoken to about having solar projects in Castleton and the consensus that I got from the people that I spoke with is that Castleton needs to work hard to preserve the land that’s in view, coming in, coming out, driving around because we’re a town that is a desirable town and we want to keep it desirable, and we want to encourage growth,” said Elisabeth MacKay, a member of the Planning Commission. “Solar panels are not that attractive and isn’t something that will encourage the growth of our town.”
Mike Holden said he’s been a commercial truck driver for the past 38 years and is tired of looking at solar panels.
“I really don’t want to drive across Route 4 coming into Castleton and see solar panels like I see every day of my life when I drive between here, Buffalo, New York, or down into Boston,” he said. “It’s just getting ridiculous. I think they’re the ugliest things in the world. I would rather see a wind tower over solar panels any day of the week.”
Dave Brown said he believes the project will harm property values.
Joe Bruno, chairman of the Planning Commission, said neither he nor the commission are against renewable energy.
“But what we are opposed to is developing open land. I know the state of Vermont has made it difficult for these solar developers to seek out other parcels that have trees on them because they don’t want to cut trees anymore. I wasn’t around then, but I’ve been told that Vermont at one point was 75% pasture land, 25% forest. We’ve gone completely the other way,” he said.
Bruno doesn’t believe land that could be used for agriculture should be developed with solar arrays.
“I’m a farmer,” said Mary Lee Harris, a Select Board member, who noted that she wasn’t speaking as a board member, but rather in her private capacity. “And as a farmer we have gone out and rented other farms that have gone out of business and whatnot and we’re having a very hard time finding properties that we can go and plant our corn or our hay, and I think this is killing the farmer. When I came here in 1964 there were 34 working farms in this area. There’s two now. I think you’re killing the farmer, and I’m one of them.”
Robert Spaulding, another board member who said he wasn’t speaking in his official capacity, said he’s generally not in favor of telling landowners what they can do with their property, but doesn’t like how the panels look.
“I cry when I go up and down the roads now. You can’t find farms like when I was growing up. They’re just not there and these solar panels are going to come in and take farmland away, that’s just another strike against (farmers) and they don’t need more strikes against them,” he said. “I’m also a commercial driver. I drive all over the Northeast and these solar panels are not pretty.”
Raubvogel said in his presentation that the town plan hasn’t identified any scenic resources that would be impacted by this project.
“The scenic resource that the town mentioned to us, Route 30, is completely unaffected by this project,” he said. “There is no visibility of this project from Route 30. So there’s no scenic resource, there’s no open space at this site that is identified in the town plan. In that sense, we’re not contradicting the town plan because the town has not identified this site as an important resource.”
Part of the project will be visible from a neighboring property, he said, and people driving along Route 4 might see it briefly, but according to the developer’s analysis its visual impacts will be limited.
He said the project pays education taxes to the state based on the state’s assessment of what the project is worth. The land it sits on is taxed by the town.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.