The developer behind a solar project under investigation by state regulators is asking for a new hearing officer.
Attorney Thomas Melone, president of Allco Renewable Energy Limited, the company that owns Otter Creek Solar LLC, filed a motion July 12 to recuse attorney Jake Marren as hearing officer, saying that Marren represented the Public Utility Commission against Otter Creek in a matter that went before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regarding Vermont’s renewable energy subsidy programs. Otter Creek Solar LLC is behind Otter Creek 1 and Otter Creek 2, two solar facilities being built on the same parcel of land off Cold River Road. Site clearing work began on the projects during the winter, prompting complaints from Vermonters for a Clean Environment, an environmental watchdog group. VCE claimed Otter Creek Solar was using access roads in a manner not consistent with the conditions of its state permit and asked the Department of Public Service to investigate. VCE also took issue with how wood material was being handled, but DPS declined to look into that aspect of the complaint.
After an investigation, DPS filed a motion for the PUC to open its own investigation, which is has done. This is the matter that Marren is the hearing officer for. The PUC gave Otter Creek Solar until July 10 to make filings addressing the issues raised by the DPS investigation, but at the request of the developer that deadline was extended until July 17.
Marren declined to comment on Tuesday. Calls to Melone were also not returned.
Melone’s July 12 motion raises a host of legal arguments for why Marren should not be the hearing officer for the PUC’s investigation.
The July 12 motion also makes reference to statements made by the PUC about the projects being distinct from each other.
“Otter Creek’s use of a new driveway off Cold River Road to access both facilities has implications beyond any potential violation of a (certificate of public good or other rules),” reads the PUC’s order opening an investigation. “To demonstrate that the facilities were separate plants, Otter Creek’s witness testified that the Otter Creek I and Otter Creek II facilities would not share infrastructure, such as access roads.” Melone characterized the PUC’s statements regarding this issues as threats.
“Not only is Attorney Marren acting as an attorney adverse to (Otter Creek Solar) in existing FERC dockets involving these same projects, but the Commission’s threats may lead to further litigation at the FERC and potentially in federal court involving those very same dockets,” writes Melone. “All these factors create an inherent bias against, or at the very least the appearance of a lack of impartiality with respect to, OCS and its affiliates in any proceeding involving OCS or its affiliates. Because of the unique circumstances here, recusal is required and a disinterested judicial officer should be appointed to this docket.”
