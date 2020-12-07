BURLINGTON — A solar developer says one of its investors has agreed to make some of its facilities more pollinator friendly.
On Monday, Encore Renewable Energy, a Burlington-based solar developer, and Greenbacker Capital, based in New York, announced that 14 of their projects will feature plantings designed to help pollinators, such as bees.
Chad Farrell, chief executive officer of Encore, said Monday that the two portfolios are between Vermont and Maine. Locally, 115 acres of Encore’s Vermont projects will be pollinator-friendly. The new sites consist of one solar site in Middlebury, Shelburne and Northfield, two in Morrisville, and two in Hardwick.
Right now, Encore believes it will at least break even, monetarily speaking, on these types of projects. “It is more expensive to plant pollinator forage as compared to just standard grasses, but there is some long-term mowing savings, but those are to be determined,” he said.
He said the pollinator-friendly ground cover was not a feature of Encore’s permit applications and was done after the fact as part of the landscaping details. While the Public Utility Commission considered aesthetics in solar array permitting, it doesn’t require or incentivize developers to plant with bees and the like in mind. Farrell said he hopes Vermont will someday incentivize doing so, adding that Massachusetts does offer such incentives.
Farrell said that with or without official encouragement, its believed that using pollinator-friendly plantings would bring a project a great deal of goodwill from neighbors and permitting authorities, both before and after a project is built.
He stated that this approach to planting can be a boon for the surrounding environment, helping slow soil erosion and improve water quality.
“These impacts will extend beyond the boundaries of each of these solar projects to support other species who rely on strong pollinator populations including birds, fish, other animals and, ultimately, all of us as well,” he stated.
Bee the Change is an organization in Middlebury that works with solar developers in planting pollinator-friendly ground cover. Leading it is Michael Keirnan, who said Monday that while the new projects being undertaken by Encore and Greenbacker don’t involve Bee the Change, that’s a good thing.
“If people go on without us, that’s fantastic,” he said. “It’s not like we lost a customer; it’s that we have more sites.”
He said many people in the renewable industry chose to work in that sector for idealistic reasons.
“They’re extremely pragmatic, or else they can’t survive. But they also didn’t go into the oil industry, they made a choice to be part of the solution. When they see this as part of the solution, it feels great,” he said.
Matt Murphy, chief operating officer of Greenbacker, said in a statement the company is pleased to work with Encore on these types of projects.
“When we can be thoughtful about our landscape design in order to improve our local ecology and community, while also driving down our overall (operations and maintenance) costs, we consider this a win-win,” he stated. “We strive to be good stewards of the land and this approach allows us to not only reduce our carbon emissions, but actively sequester carbon through the biomass of these deep-rooted perennial plants.”
