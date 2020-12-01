An Oregon developer eyeing former Thomas Dairy land for two solar projects has reportedly backed out, according to landowners and town officials.
Thomas Dairy is a former milk processing facility that announced this fall that it would close in October owing to price fluctuations in the milk industry and the added hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The family-owned business was approximately 100 years old
In September, Pacific Northwest Solar met with the Planning Commission to tell it about plans for two side-by-side solar projects, one for 2.2 megawatts, the other 1 megawatt. The company had not yet filed its 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission, and according to PUC records, never did.
Dick Thomas, one of the co-owners of Thomas Dairy, said Monday he believes the developer had two issues with the property, those being the buffers around archeological sites and wetlands. Pacific Northwest Solar wasn’t able to build the facilities at the size it wanted and making them smaller would have cost the same, so it opted not to proceed.
Thomas said Key Collision was considering putting something on this particular parcel in 2010, but backed out over issues regarding a sidewalk.
“The town has said that in the future, if we have anything going on, to let them know and get them involved, and they’ll try and help,” said Thomas. “That sounds good.”
At its regular Nov. 24 meeting, the Select Board heard more about the property and what barriers to development it is facing.
Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft, who was elected to the chair at the end of the meeting, said Monday that there’s some question about the extent of the site’s archeological importance.
“What we asked for was a little better description of the area, and we were pondering the question about whether we might be able to offer to have the town purchase or take over a small section of the land and preserve that piece of our heritage, but we don’t know enough about it, so that’s why we asked for a map or a description of where the area lies,” said Ashcroft.
The board was updated on the matter by Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling. She said the commission had spoken to Scott Dillon, senior review coordinator with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation, who suggested the town gather as much information about the site as it could to determine how it might be developed without impacting historic sites or wetlands.
Dillon said Monday that the archeological sites were identified in 2010 as part of an Act 250 application.
The archeological buffer is fairly small compared to the wetland buffer and he doesn’t believe it’s a problem for development, especially for solar projects which disturb the ground less than other types of construction.
According to Act 250 records, four sites were identified.
Three weren’t deemed significant, however, the fourth was. Items there are believed to be between 6,000 and 8,000 years old.
Attempts to reach Pacific Northwest Solar for comment have been unsuccessful.
