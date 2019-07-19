A “temporary driveway” doesn’t count as “shared infrastructure,” according to a solar developer in response to questions from a state regulator about two projects being built off Cold River Road.
On Wednesday, attorney Thomas Melone, president of Allco Renewable Energy Limited, responded to the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) June 13 order requiring him to demonstrate why the Otter Creek 1 and Otter Creek 2 projects aren’t in violation of their certificates of public good.
On June 13, the PUC ordered that Otter Creek Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Allco Renewable Energy Limited, to show why its activities don’t violate the conditions of its certificate of public good, to describe the work done so far, to explain why the access road being used to clear the site “constitutes ‘shared infrastructure’ under 30 V.S.A. § 8002(18),” to explain why it decided to access Otter Creek 1 from Cold River Road and not Windcrest Road, and to “Explain why Otter Creek did not inform the Commission of this change before beginning work.”
Whether the projects are separate from one another or not could impact their standard offer contracts, which are capped at 2.2 megawatts.
“This investigation will examine this issue and determine whether the Commission should revoke Otter Creek’s (certificates of public good) and standard-offer contract or take other steps if the Commission finds that Otter Creek’s facilities are in fact a single 7.1 MW plant,” wrote the PUC in its order.
In his response, Melone said for a group of facilities to count as one plant, four things need to be true.
“First, the group of facilities must be constructed or viewed in their post-construction state,” Melone wrote. “Second, the constructed group has to be part of the same ‘project.’ Third, the group must use common equipment. Fourth, the group must use the same common infrastructure such as roads, control facilities and connections to the electric grid.”
Melone said none of the four conditions for the two projects being considered have been met. He said the “temporary access driveway” isn’t permanent and doesn’t make the two facilities one. There’s also a difference between roads used for clearing, construction and maintenance access.
Melone said any changes to Otter Creek Solar’s plans haven’t been significant enough to request an amendment to its certificates of public good.
Both projects were granted certificates of public good in February 2018. The PUC’s investigation came about because of a comment filed by the environmental watchdog group, Vermonters for a Clean Environment, saying Otter Creek Solar was in violation of its state permits. This prompted an investigation by the Department of Public Service, which recommended the PUC open its own inquiry.
“Thomas Melone’s response to the PUC offers no legitimate reason for the failure to construct the project according to plans and testimony, which plainly said that Windcrest Road, and specifically not Cold River Road, would be used for clearing and construction,” wrote Annette Smith, executive director of Vermonters for a Clean Environment, on Thursday. “Instead, he claims the Cold River Road entrance is ‘temporary,’ as though it doesn’t count, and now he’s showing another road off Cold River Road to be ‘permanent’ after the project is built.”
Smith said she feels what the developer has done, and plans to do, qualifies as a substantial change.
Melone didn’t respond to attempts to contact him on Friday.
According to past documents Melone has filed with the PUC, he said it was initially thought that the town owned the entire length of Windcrest Road, but further research showed that the IsoVolta company controls the road south of the railroad tracks. Melone told the Department of Public Service that his company was in talks with IsoVolta about gaining access, but then communication from the company stopped. Melone blamed Vermonters for a Clean Environment and its allies for this.
Smith denied this on Friday. Calls to IsoVolta were not returned.
