Small-scale solar developers say lower incentives and changing regulations have impacted them more than the COVID-19 pandemic, at least so far, but the disease has created enough uncertainty in the future to be of concern as well.
“I think the development of projects is mostly as robust as ever,” said Tom Garden, managing partner at Triland Partners. “But for most developers, I believe, there is a growing concern for the viability of projects and certain requirements continue to change with respect to the cost of these projects.”
He said the price one can sell solar energy at has dropped during the past few years, with federal tax credits being lowered along with the tariffs the state places on renewable energy to incentivize its growth. Meanwhile, Garden said, the costs associated with getting a project online are rising.
Connecting to the grid is also becoming more time consuming and costly. Garden said utilities are taking a more conservative approach when it comes to allowing facilities to connect to the grid, and while safety considerations are important, there must be a balance.
Triland Partners operates in Vermont and hasn’t seen a slow-down in people looking for small-scale solar projects.
“But I have voiced the concern that because of what the pandemic poses for the state’s future, I think it creates the one thing that we as developers need to avoid and want to avoid and that is uncertainty,” he said.
Getting involved in a net-metering project, where energy produced by the project counts as a credit on one’s electric bill, requires one to know what their energy needs and costs will be in the future.
“Everything has changed, everything is taking longer, prices are variable, and it’s a different environment for everybody right now,” said Garden.
The state has been fairly helpful, according to Garden. Prior to the pandemic, a developer had to build and have their project online within one year of being granted a certificate of public good by the Public Utility Commission, which oversees the permitting process for electrical generation projects in Vermont.
The Department of Public Service, which represents the public interest in the quasi-judicial permitting hearings, has extended the limit by another year, said Garden.
That said, a relatively new state law has allowed towns more control over where solar projects are cited. Towns can designate preferred areas which impact how easy it is to make a project happen.
“There’s constant change in the rules for what’s allowed and where projects are allowed, so we have to be nimble on our feet to be able to continue to move projects forward,” he said.
Khanti Munro, vice president of Same Sun Solar, said the solar industry is still strong, but as far as incentives and regulations in Vermont go, headed in the wrong direction. He said the added pennies the state puts on the market value of solar energy has been diminishing. It used to be around 6 cents, but has dropped to 2 cents, and it’s feared that the next time it comes up for review the PUC will set it 1 cent or none.
Munro said he and other small developers feel like it’s getting harder to create mid-sized projects.
So far, COVID-19 has only delayed work the company would normally be doing, he said. Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order prevented work from being done for a few months and now developers are catching up.
“Now we’re having the busiest summer we’ve ever had but it’s because we’re building projects we’ve been working on developing for, in some cases, a year or more,” said Munro.
He said Same Sun may do about the same amount of business this year as it did last, which is good, but disappointing compared to what was projected. The market will be difficult to predict, as some people have been able to work from home and save money while others were not as fortunate. How those people with extra cash choose to spend it is hard to guess.
Munro said the state of the pandemic and the results of state and federal elections in the fall are all unknown and will likely have a big impact on whether or not people spend their money on solar projects or not.
