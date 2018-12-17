The town has received the $160,000 lump sum promised by a solar developer wanting to building two projects off Cold River Road.
Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said last week the payment was received the week before that. The payment had to be made before Otter Creek Solar, a subsidiary of Allco Renewable Energy, could begin construction on its two side-by-side facilities.
Dubbed Otter Creek 1 and Otter Creek 2, together they’ll produce 7.1 megawatts of electricity on 56 acres of what is now forested land. The two projects were issued certificates of public good in March by the Public Utility Commission.
Terenzini said the $160,000 will offset the expected loss in taxes the town might have otherwise seen over the next 20 years had the land not been used for solar development.
He said the money isn’t going to a particular fund or project, but rather will be used to lower the municipal tax rate.
The project site is situated between Cold River Road and Windcrest Road.
Town Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway said there’s an issue surrounding access to the site. Otter Creek Solar wishes to construct the projects from Windcrest Road, but there’s some question as to how much of the road the town owns and how much is controlled by IsoVolta. Hathaway said he believes there’s about one-tenth of a mile owned by IsoVolta. The town, Otter Creek Solar, and IsoVolta have been talking about the access issue and Hathaway believes the plan is for IsoVolta to convey the short stretch to the town, which will let Otter Creek Solar access the land.
He said he’s not sure how far along those talks are.
Hathaway said Otter Creek Solar plans to use Cold River Road to construct a maintenance road to one of the solar sites.
Brad Wilson, project manager for Ecos Energy, another Allco Renewable Energy subsidiary, didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment on Monday.
While the Select Board supported the projects, they weren’t without critics. Vermonters for a Clean Environment took issue with the forest clearing and its potential impacts on wildlife, while a former Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board member requested a wildlife corridor be built, a request that was denied.
