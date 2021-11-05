WEST RUTLAND — A Burlington-based solar developer is proposing a 3.1-megawatt solar field off Boardman Hill Road.
The company is Boardman Hill Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Encore Renewable Energy, which has proposed and built many solar arrays statewide and in the local region. On Sept. 9, it filed a 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission, the town’s Select Board and Planning Commission.
The PUC has ultimate jurisdiction over the project through Section 48 of Act 250, but the town can weigh in on whether it believes the project is a good idea. A 45-day notice had to be filed first, then after that period the applicant can file for a full “certificate of public good” which includes other types of state permits.
According to the notice, the project will be dubbed “Boardman Hill Solar Farm.” It’s to be located on private property on Boardman Hill Road. It will occupy 13.5 acres of a 154-acre parcel.
Located 736 feet north of Boardman Hill Road, the project site can be seen from there, but the way the project is to be oriented against existing trees should limit its visibility.
The project will use 6,916 solar panels that will be fixed in place. They will be coated in a no-reflecting glazing, sloped between 20 degrees and 30 degrees, reach between eight and 10 feet at their highest point, and be enclosed by a seven- or eight-foot high agricultural style fence.
“Once the Site was selected, the Applicant worked with its consultants to configure the Project in a way that would maximize the potential energy generation benefits while minimizing environmental and aesthetic impacts,” states the filing. “The Applicant will continue working with all stakeholders prior to filing the (certificate of public good) petition and thereafter to address remaining concerns.”
Materials to build the project would be stored on the site. Boardman Hill Road can accommodate the necessary traffic for this, according to the document. The construction itself would take between four and five months.
“The Project is not expected to require oversize or overweight deliveries,” states the notice. “Access to and from the Site will be restricted by perimeter fencing in order to secure the Site and prevent the public from entering the facility. All equipment associated with the Project will be installed in accordance with all applicable regulations and electrical codes.”
T.J. Boyle Associates, a Burlington company, was hired by the developer to take a preliminary look at how the project would impact the area’s aesthetics.
According to the company’s work, the project will be mostly screened from view as it will sit in an existing field, blocked by vegetation.
“Views that will be possible are anticipated to be limited to nearby sections of Boardman Hill Road and also from adjoining neighbors along Boardman Hill Road,” states the notice. “To mitigate views, the array is setback over 300 feet from the edge of the Road and landscape mitigation plantings will be proposed to help screen and soften views.”
The notice states the developers are willing to continue talking with the townspeople about visual impacts.
“Any proposed plantings or other mitigation strategies would be detailed in a final landscape mitigation plan, including specific plant species, locations and sizes, to be prepared by TJ Boyle,” it states.
