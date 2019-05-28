NORTH CLARENDON — A solar developer appears to have the town’s approval for designating an area on Middle Road a “preferred site” for solar development.
Tom Garden, of Triland Partners, approached the Select Board at its May 13 meeting seeking the designation. Garden’s company has made a “preliminary notice filing” with the Public Utility Commission to build a 500 kW net-metered array at 4101 Middle Road. The filing was made April 11. State law requires such a filling be made 45 days in advance of filing for a “certificate of public good” for utility projects.
After a brief discussion, it was the board’s consensus that if the Planning Commission had no issue with Garden’s request, it would sign off on it.
According to unapproved minutes of the May 20 Planning Commission meeting, Garden made a similar pitch to the commission and had it unanimously approved.
“I’ve been doing solar development in Vermont since 2009,” said Garden at the May 13 Select Board meeting. “I’ve done two net-metered projects in Clarendon. … I’m very proud of those projects in the way they were sited and constructed.”
He said the plot for this project is 10 acres, four of which would be hosting the array itself.
“I’ve tried very hard to site my projects and design my projects so there’s (no) pushback from the general public or municipalities, or anyone else,” Garden said.
He said there are wetlands near the project, but not on the site itself. The loss of agricultural soil isn’t an issue, either, he said. According to Garden, an expert in his employ has met at the site with people from the Agency of Natural Resources and they don’t believe there will be any environmental issues.
The array would be on a slope facing west, away from the road, making it hard to see, Garden said.
“This is a high, dry site, you’ll have no objections from the state,” he said.
In response to questions from the board, he said there’s access to three-phase power lines.
“As long as people living are there are made aware and are happy with how you’ve set it up and stuff, why not?” said Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin.
Selectman Robert Bixby asked whether the site could ever be reclaimed or returned to its original use.
Garden said state law requires projects set aside funds for decommissioning, enough to remove all the project’s infrastructure and return the site to its pre-solar condition.
The array itself won’t be near the road, or homes, according to filings Triland has made with the Public Utility Commission.
“The Solar Facility will be sited over 500 feet away from Middle Road and even further from residential structures, significantly minimizing visibility of the solar array from Middle Road and nearby homes,” reads the preliminary notice.
The notice says the project will be net-metered.
“The Solar Facility will create a number of benefits with local, statewide, and regional significance,” reads the filing. “The Solar Facility is being developed with the express purpose of providing a net metering resource for qualified customers of (Green Mountain Power). Triland will form a group of one or more customers that will be entitled to receive net meter credits on their monthly utility bill for the electricity generated by the Solar Facility.”
