PITTSFORD — The town is looking at two 2.2-megawatt solar proposals.
At the Select Board meeting last Wednesday, developers behind the project gave a presentation to the board on solar panels they hope to place at 574 Adams Road.
George Yan, of DG Vermont Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, said that a 45-day notice was filed with the Public Utility Commission about 45 days ago, and the company expects to apply for a full Certificate of Public Good by the end of October.
He said NextEra Energy is one of the largest solar developers in the United States. This would be its second project in Vermont, the other being the Coolidge Solar Project in Windsor, a 19.6-megawatt facility and among the largest in the state. It was commissioned in 2018. The company installs and owns its projects, he said.
“So that’s why you can be sure that the project will be built with the highest security and technical standards for the town and for the community,” he said.
The DG Vermont project has been awarded a standard offer contract through the state’s renewable energy incentive program, Yan said.
The project would sit near the center of an 118-acre parcel, but would only take up 13 acres or so, according to Yan. A slope in the landscape and existing vegetation make it difficult to see from most vantage points. The project is located 1,310 feet from Goat Farm Road to the east, 1,425 feet from Goat Farm Road to the north, 1,890 feet from Oxbow Road, and 1,325 feet from Adams Road.
He said the project won’t impact High Meadows Trail or Split Rock Trail, which it is near. He acknowledged that it would be visible from Split Rock Trail.
The project will have two fences, one around its northern part; the other around the south. Yan said these won’t be chain link and will have gaps near the bottom to allow smaller animals passage.
The arrays themselves will automatically angle themselves towards the sun, said Andrew Mills, a project manager with VHB, working on this project.
“These panels are oriented north to south, which is a little different from what you might see in the more recent solar projects, and the reason for that is they’re actually on trackers. So in the morning they’re oriented east, they rotate along that north-south axis to follow the sun.”
Yan said the company has a 25-year lease agreement with the current landowner. That lease would transfer with the property should it be sold.
He said DG Vermont Solar might purchase the property, but that remains to be seen. He said the company will have to put up a decommissioning bond to pay for removing the arrays should it stop producing energy. Yan said the arrays are expected to last the life of the lease. At the end of 25 years, if the panels are producing at least at half capacity, the company might consider extending the lease, or operation, another five or 10 years, but events that far out are hard to predict.
Town Manager John Haverstock said the Planning Commission has reviewed this project and endorsed it.
Yan and Mills were seeking a letter of support from the board. It was the consensus of the board that this matter be tabled until its next meeting, giving its members time to mull the proposal over. The board expressed some concerns about the project’s nearness to the walking trails.
The other 2.2-megawatt project is further along in the permitting process and has submitted an application for a Certificate of Public Good.
The ER Kendall Hill Solar project is proposed for 593 Kendall Hill. ER Kendall Hill Solar LLC is a subsidiary of Encore Redevelopment, a Burlington-based company with a long history of solar projects in the area. According to its filing with the commission, it would sit on 10 acres of a 139-acre property. There’s an access road to it now, but that would need to be widened. This project would also include a fence and will take four to five months to build once it’s permitted.
