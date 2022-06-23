BRANDON — SolarFest has found its new home.
The official announcement was made Wednesday to a Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce mixer at the festival’s new location, next to the old Steinberg Farm on Steinberg Road.
SolarFest is an annual event that blends music, art and renewable energy. People come to hear music, but also to learn how they can incorporate renewable energy into their lives, whether that’s through having solar panels installed on their home or learning more about the renewable energy trades in case they plan to switch careers.
The event got its start in 1995 in Middletown Springs. It’s had a few homes since then, the last being at Earth Sky Time Farm in Manchester.
Mike Bailey, a member of SolarFest board of directors, said the organization has signed a four-year lease with the owners of a 72-acre parcel of land off Steinberg Road. He said the land is owned by Elemental Partners, which bought the parcel and some adjoining properties sometime around 2000 with the intent of developing it for housing. That didn’t pan out, he said.
Right now, according to Bailey, part of the land SolarFest intends to operate on is being proposed for a 2.2 megawatt solar field, backed by MHG Solar based in Manchester. Bailey said SolarFest was looking at the property at the same time MHG Solar was and worked out a deal with MHG that if MHG gets its project built — and takes ownership of the property — it will let SolarFest have the rest.
In Vermont, solar projects are regulated by the Public Utility Commission. According to the commission’s website, on June 15, Steinberg Road Solar LLC, a subsidiary of MHG Solar, filed its 45-day notice for a 2.2 megawatt facility off Steinberg Road.
The law requires those building solar projects to file a 45-day advance notice before filing a complete application for a “certificate of public good,” which is needed to build the project.
Normally, SolarFest runs through the course of a weekend, said Bailey. This year it’ll be one day, Sept. 10, but by permanently installing itself in Brandon, SolarFest aims to be a year-round presence, offering workforce training, expos and other things related to renewable energy.
There are a number of barns and silos on the site that SolarFest means to make use of. Bailey said the goal is to have a place where people such as mechanics can come to learn new skills as things like internal combustion engines fade away and there’s more demand for work and repairs on electric vehicles, solar panels, geothermal heat pumps, and more.
Visitors were led on tours of the property Wednesday. It was noted that the grass was mowed by an electric lawn mower. According to Bailey, there’s talk of using sheep to keep the grass down around the solar field once it’s built.
Joanne Coons, who was on the search committee for SolarFest’s new site, said 144 letters were sent to towns in Rutland and Addison counties, with only a few responding. Among these, Brandon was the loudest.
“They sent a blanket email to all the select boards, and I said ‘hey, come to Brandon.’ And then the energy committee jumped in and then the Select Board supported it. It’s a good thing,” said Brandon Select Board member Tim Guiles, a proponent of renewable energy and carbon footprint reduction. He added that he’s keen on the community solar opportunities presented by the site, where people can support a solar project financially and have a stake in it.
“We reached out to all these towns in Rutland County and Brandon just came out strong,” said Bill Laberge, president of SolarFest and owner of Grassroots Solar in Dorset.
