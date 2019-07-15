MANCHESTER — The keynote speaker at this year’s SolarFest is one of the contributors to the Paris Agreement.
Dr. Edward Cameron, of Manchester, said Monday in a phone interview that he’s excited to give his talk, “The Just and Sustainable World,” at SolarFest 2019, to be held Sunday at Earth Sky Time Farm, 1547 Main Street. He’ll speak at at 5 p.m. from the main stage
The Paris Agreement is a United Nations accord where signatories agreed to undertake measures that would slow climate change. In June 2017, President Donald Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the agreement.
“The main thrust of what I’m going to be speaking about is to give people a sense of what a just, sustainable world looks like,” Cameron said.
Many discussions about climate change, Cameron said, have an apocalyptic tone, and while the situation is serious, people end up walking away with a feeling of disempowerment. His talk, Cameron hopes, will show people what they can do in their personal lives to combat climate change and what they can do to better influence others.
Cameron plans to talk about how people can reduce the amount of food they waste, how they can influence companies into adopting more sustainable practices, and how they can reduce the toll they take as individuals on the environment. He said there’s a host of other things people can do, but don’t, such as voting.
Though he’s lived in Manchester for three years, Cameron said this is the first time he will speak at SolarFest. He said he hopes people attend, as there will be workshops and events that look beyond solar energy, such as sustainable farming and other renewable technologies and sustainable practices.
“We are very fortunate to have (Cameron) as a speaker this year,” said Steven Berry, SolarFest trustee.
This year’s SolarFest feels like a homecoming of sorts, said trustee Michael Bailey. It began in 1995 as a way for people using solar energy to share their experiences, as there wasn’t much mainstream information about the technology back then. For much of its life, SolarFest was held at Forget-Me-Not Farm, a working horse farm in Tinmouth.
Bailey said the festival uses art as a means to educate people about renewable energy and sustainability. This year’s musical lineup features The Gaslight Tinkers, Chicago Afro Beat Project, Rio Mira, Freddi Shehadi and Friends and the Mowgli Bluegrass Trio.
The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Advance tickets sell for $15 with $20 at the entrance. Children under 12 get in free.
Information about the festival, including a schedule of workshops and music, can be found at SolarFest’s website, www.solarfest.org.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.