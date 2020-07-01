After helping distribute food to hundreds of people, local National Guard soldiers decided they wanted to do more.
“Me, personally, I only went to the one at the Rutland airport, and we were there distributing food all day and just seeing that line of vehicles up the road and talking to the people in the cars as they came through. We just felt that we could find a way to do more besides that event,” said Staff Sergeant Kate Hendrickson, a recruiter at the Vermont National Guard recruiting station in Rutland City.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many people being out of work and in need of food assistance. The Vermont National Guard, the Vermont Foodbank and many others have worked together during the past several weeks to distribute food at state airports.
Hendrickson said the Vermont National Guard and BROC Community Action have organized the Stuff-A-Ruck Food Drive, which will begin collecting food on Friday at 217 Woodstock Avenue. On July 17, soldiers will take the donated food, stuff it into their rucksacks, and march over to the BROC Community Food Shelf.
Hendrickson said the National Guard has done food drives in the past during which people fit as much food into a military vehicle as possible, then donate it.
“We just wanted to do something a little different because it’s all kind of been done,” she said. “Rucking and carrying a pack is something that every soldier does.”
She said every soldier is responsible for keeping fit. Full-time soldiers get physical tests twice a year, part-time soldiers are tested, too, so they all look for ways to keep in shape.
About 12 soldiers have volunteered to be a part of this, “so we are actively searching for volunteers,” said Hendrickson. “We were pitching the idea to local soldiers and they suggested we open it up to veterans, as well as a way for them to get together with all of us.”
People can drop their donations into a bin left outside the Woodstock Avenue location if they come by when it’s not staffed.
It’s also a great way for people to see our new space,” said Hendrickson. “We just moved in there recently.”
Tom Donahue, chief executive officer of BROC Community Action, said Wednesday the group is excited and grateful for the Guard’s help.
“This community has gotten incredibly creative in coming up with ways to raise funds or food that will benefit our BROC Community Food Shelf,” he said. “It started with Lattes of Love at Speakeasy Café, and that was very successful. Then there was Stuff-a-Cruiser, and then Park Place Florist doing their Day of Flowers where they gave us a percentage of the proceeds that day, which turned out to be $1,000. And then $1,135 just came in last week from Spring Lake Ranch who decided to do a 5 and 10k race they did with staff.”
Stuff-A-Cruiser was done in conjunction with the Rutland City Police Department. Donahue said in a normal year, BROC has a Stuff-A-Bus event, working with Rutland County’s The Bus, and the Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. The pandemic has also caused a surge in demand for BROC’s services.
“We don’t want feeding your family to be among those issues stressing you out right now, we’d like to remove that one,” he said.
People who would like to donate are asked to bring nonperishable goods.
“Oftentimes, we’re looking for things that might be higher in protein, which sometimes can be a little more expensive but it’s important, like peanut butter and tuna fish and things like that,” he said. Items with pop-top lids are also preferred, as many people needing food don’t have can openers.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.