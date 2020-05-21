The local solid waste district isn’t able to accept hazardous waste as it normally would, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but once it’s able to do so it will have some grant funding to help.
Mark Shea, district manager of the Rutland County Solid Waste District (RCSWD) said Thursday that earlier this week the district was awarded $43,319 by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
Shea said the RCSWD operates a full household hazardous materials depot. Twice a year it holds events in member towns where household hazardous waste can be brought. These include paint, cleaning chemicals and other items one can’t normally throw in the trash. These events typically start in the spring and happen through fall, said Shea.
Since mid to late March, the state government, under the advice of state and public health officials, have placed restrictions on business and nonprofit operations in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Shea said among these restrictions was that the RCSWD, and others like it, could only accept trash, food scraps and recycling.
“Those are the only essential things we’ve been doing,” said Shea. “It’s been kind of an education process for our customers and our staff to do this transition.”
Under normal circumstances, household hazardous waste collection would begin in mid-April, Shea said, adding that he’ll be looking ahead to June 15 when Gov. Phil Scott’s extended state of emergency is slated to end for possible changes. Scott has been relaxing restrictions on certain businesses and other operations as COVID-19 cases decrease.
“There have been some costs related to this pandemic, and it’s challenging,” said Shea. “The numbers are coming in every day, we have reduced volumes, our programs have been deemed nonessential, and there’s less revenue coming in than what was budgeted.”
He said he’s looking for sources of funding and aid to offset these costs. One possible option, he said, is the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), but he has more research to do.
According to the RCSWD website, where updates to its operations are posted, as of Tuesday the transfer station on Gleason Road began taking some electronics, which had previously been deemed nonessential. According to the website, those items include: Televisions, computers and desktop printers. Those can be dropped off for free. There’s a fee for items such as vacuum cleaners, stereos and DVD players. The station still isn’t taking items with freon in them, or anything that’s more than 80% metal.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.