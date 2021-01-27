One town may leave, and another might join the local solid waste district, meanwhile its 5-year plan looks at talking to more businesses about their options for complying with the state’s food scrap laws.
On the Town Meeting Day ballot in Castleton is an article asking whether voters want to leave the Rutland County Solid Waste District.
Select Board Chairman Jim Leamy said Wednesday the article was included because citizens had petitioned to have it on there. He said the matter has gone before voters at least three times now, with the measure being narrowly defeated each time.
He said the board hasn’t yet discussed the latest article.
In Pittsfield, Select Board Chairwoman Ann Kuendig said the article will ask voters whether they want to leave the White River Alliance to join the Rutland County Solid Waste District.
She said that Selectwoman Joyce Stevens brought the matter up in early 2020, noting that many town residents don’t travel to the White River Alliance facility in Bethel with their waste, and instead go to Rutland.
Kuendig noted that she’s one of these people.
The board talked it over, and it was determined that White River Alliance is charging the town $6,700 per year to be a member. The Rutland district doesn’t do this. Both charge for similar things, but the Rutland group is cheaper, said Kuendig.
“We think it’s a win-win for our residents because the recycling fees are going up at Bethel, the membership fee was going up, it will save us $6,700 right off the bat,” she said. “The permit fees at Rutland for district members is $20 a year, and they have some of the lowest per bag collection fees, I’ve been told, in the state.”
Solid waste districts must all have 5-year plans approved by their boards of directors as well as the state Agency of Natural Resources, said Brian Sales, spokesman for the Rutland district. The local district had its plan approved by ANR in late December. The process takes about a year, he said, and is rather involved.
For the past several years Vermont has been phasing in a ban on food scraps in landfills, with 2020 being the year the requirement reached the homeowner level. Sales said the new 5-year plan takes that into account with a focus on education and outreach.
Since the start of 2020, the amount of food scraps at the district’s Gleason Road transfer station has tripled, said Sales, meaning people are, for the most part, complying with the law.
The new 5-year plan requires the district to contact at least 2%, or 20 businesses or institutions, whichever is greater, in the region per year, to increase their recycling abilities. It has to do outreach to the same number of food-based institutions or businesses as well.
“We’re going to be doing a lot more outreach to businesses, especially in food service and food producing industries, to ensure that they are adhering with the (Universal Recycling Law),” said Sales.
Shea said the district’s biggest challenge for the near future is working through the coronavirus pandemic, which this plan gives the flexibility to do by calling for more digital outreach such as internet conferencing. He said the district has already gotten used to meeting, training, and doing outreach remotely.
“We’re able to reach out to many different types of people, keep them in the loop, have training, have webinars,” he said. “When you’re served lemons, you make lemonade.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.