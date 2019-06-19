BRANDON — Those wanting to know more about the implications behind the reclassification of 15,000 acres of wetlands can attend two public hearings next week.
The Cornwall and Salisbury conservation commissions plan to petition the state to reclassify the Otter Creek Wetland Complex from Class II wetlands to Class I. The first meeting will be Tuesday in Cornwall from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Town Hall. The second will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 27 in Salisbury at Salisbury Congregational Church.
The wetlands in question extend from Cornwall to Brandon. The Brandon Select Board has named Selectman Tim Guiles as its liaison to the Steering Committee. Guiles gave an update on the process at the June 10 Brandon Select Board meeting, where some expressed skepticism of the reclassification effort, among them the leader of the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District.
BLSG leader Ben Lawton said the reclassification would make it harder for the district to operate, and might open the way to even stricter forms of regulation. He said he believes this is an attempt by those opposed to the BLSG’s spraying activities to hamper it.
He later clarified in a phone interview that he was not speaking for the BLSG at that meeting, and that the insect control district has not discussed this proposal, nor taken an official stance on it.
Lawton sent a letter to the board expressing his concerns with a presentation the board received in May on the reclassification proposal. The information has since been posted to the town’s website: bit.ly/0621Wetlands
Guiles said Lawton mischaracterized the Steering Committee’s aims.
“One of the reasons the Steering Committee specifically puts as one of its responses is to clarify the difference between a Class II and a Class I swampland has nothing to do with the mosquito district. There will be no restrictions by going from a Class II to a Class I,” Guiles said.
Lawton said the BLSG has seen nothing in writing from the Steering Committee to that effect, and appeared unconvinced. He did agree to attend one of the upcoming hearings.
“My biggest fear is if we go down this path, they’re going to somehow say, in a Class I waterway we can’t spray larvicide, we have to let the mosquitoes go by, or something. I’m opposed to that,” said Selectman Doug Bailey at the June 10 meeting.
In an email Wednesday, Zapata Courage, district wetland ecologist for the Department of Environmental Conservation, said mosquito spraying would still be allowed in a Class I wetland, since that activity isn’t regulated by the Wetlands Program.
At the June 10 meeting, Guiles acknowledged that the impact of the change would be fairly small, the main difference between the two classes being the size of the buffer zones where development is more heavily regulated.
Brandon Town Manager David Atherton said many of the areas in question are already regulated through other means, and this would be redundant.
Guiles said the Steering Committee is sending letters to affected landowners inviting them to the public hearings. He said the group is getting some assistance with its communications from AmeriCorps, which is why it’s trying to complete its public outreach efforts by August. Getting the wetlands reclassified is a long process, he said, and final approval has to come from the Legislature.
“The Class II wetlands already have requirements for permitting to allow people to do whatever they might want to do with land that abuts the swamp,” Guiles said. A Class I is essentially the same except it’s 50 feet farther away from the swamp to protect the land right next to the swamp.”
He said the Steering Committee believes the wetland could use further protections. For one, it helps mitigate flood. For another, it would help attract people to the area.
“Having the largest wetland in New England in our backyard is actually a draw,” he said. “People will come and will want to see this space. We could make a small investment in little parking area, in a little boardwalk into the swamp, it’d be a fine park.”
Bailey said it seems like a great deal of effort for a small change. Guiles said it’s less effort than it appears. He said it’s not costing anything moneywise, and the town ultimately benefits from having a useful, natural resource being further protected.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins said because it doesn’t appear the board is being asked to do anything, that it will keep an eye on the matter and await further developments.
According to a release from the Steering Committee, “Currently the entire wetland area has a Class II designation, which means a 50-foot buffer and permits are only issued for certain activities that demonstrate no undue adverse impacts.”
The change from Class II to Class I would make the buffer zone 100 feet, “ensuring that the wetland can absorb floodwaters and improve water quality to the fullest extent. Ongoing agricultural and forestry practices currently allowed in a Class II wetland would continue to be allowed,” the statement reads.
