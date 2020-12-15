The cause of a COVID-19 outbreak that left 43 residents and 22 staff testing positive for the virus in recent weeks may never be known, according to the chief medical officer for Genesis HealthCare.
Genesis operates Rutland Health Care and Rehabilitation.
About a month ago, the outbreak was identified, with COVID claiming the lives of the 60th and 61st virus-related deaths. In total, seven residents died from COVID.
In an emailed statement, Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis, said COVID-19 is a “complex virus.”
“We may never really know who or what started the outbreak at Rutland,” he said.
Monica Hutt, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, said risks to a long-term care facility tend to be visitors coming in to see a friend of relative, professionals coming in to provide care or staff.
“I think we know that the risk is, ‘Is it coming in from the outside?’ or individual residents who may need to leave the facility for necessary medical or hospital care,” she said.
Hutt referred questions about the investigation of the facility known as Rutland Health and Rehab to the state Department of Health. Attempts to reach officials there were unsuccessful on Monday.
Hutt said that what her agency had seen during the pandemic was the level of novel coronavirus in a long-term care facility was reflective of the level of virus in the community where the facility is located.
“This is why the emphasis has been so heavy on community members following all the rules: Masking, appropriate social distancing, appropriate household celebrations because our (long-term care) facilities reflect what’s happening in our larger communities,” she said.
Hutt said she had no reason to think COVID was brought into the Rutland facility by staff. She said the believed Vermont has seen, even during the second surge of COVID, staff who have done a good job of protecting themselves and therefore the residents of the various facilities.
Feifer said Genesis facilities have enforced stringent restrictions and precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In some cases, the staff at their facilities have gone beyond what was required to protect residents and staff, he added.
“We also continue to follow the direction of the Vermont Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus,” he said.
According to Feifer, Rutland Health and Rehab has had two unannounced infection control surveys with no deficiencies.
Steps taken include screening residents and patients for symptoms three times a day; screening and taking temperatures of all staff as they enter; requiring all staff to wear personal protective equipment; restricting visits; and canceling outside medical appointments except for medically necessary, time-sensitive and life-saving treatments, such as dialysis and chemotherapy.
Rutland Health and Rehab uses electronic means for residents and staff to communicate with families to reduce outside visits, according to Feifer.
“Finally, keep in mind that recent research out of Harvard and Brown universities shows that there are actually two key factors that determine whether the virus enters and spreads: First, the size of a facility – the bigger it is, the more traffic in and out, no matter how many restrictions are in place. Second, its location — whether the surrounding community is a high-density area heavily affected by COVID-19. The reality is this virus is coming from the community, and now more than ever, we need our communities to follow masking, social distancing and other protocols to stop this virus,” Feifer said.
Hutt said outbreaks like the one in Rutland allowed state officials to learn a lot about preventing the chances of another. She said DAIL and the Vermont Blueprint for Health have a rapid response team. They deploy whether there are multiple patients identified or just one in a facility.
Hutt also pointed out the state had taken a very important step in a pandemic: preparation.
“There was a lot of preparation that happened over the summer in the sort-of-quieter months to make sure that we were ready in anticipation of this. ... A facility that’s prepared and anticipating this, that’s really one of the most important lessons,” she said.
Hutt said some of those steps were training staff to work with N-95 masks and creating very clear policies to respond to an outbreak.
Vermont, like other states struggles to find enough staff, both licensed and support staff, during the pandemic, Hutt acknowledged.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
