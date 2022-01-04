A South Burlington businessman, who owns a home that has been the site of several drug overdoses since March — including two fatal cases last June — has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on a felony charge of illegal dispensing of cocaine, city police said.
Bruce Erdmann, 62, also is expected to face charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of multiple regulated drugs, South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said. Erdmann is due in criminal court on Feb. 4.
The fiancée of one of the two dead people found at the Erdmann home was in criminal court in Burlington on Monday to face charges of felony unlawful trespass and simple assault.
Police said Hilary C. Kozlowski, 30, of Richmond, went to the Erdmann home on New Year’s shortly before 4 p.m. to confront Erdmann about the death of her expected future husband. Brian A. Miller died June 29 from an acute combination of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication, records show.
Kozlowski threatened to “cut” Erdmann with a kitchen knife with a four-inch blade, court records show. Kozlowski indicated she arrived by an Uber at the Swift Street house and walked in the unlocked front door, Cpl. Sarah Keller wrote in an affidavit.
Family members reported they were able to wrestle the knife away from Kozlowski, who had been drinking and arrived with a beer in hand, Keller wrote. An alcohol breath test showed Kozlowski was at 0.327% at 4:11 p.m., Officer Aaron Dince reported. That is four times the limit when an adult driver is presumed to be under the influence on Vermont roads.
City police said they arrested Kozlowski on charges of aggravated assault and felony unlawful trespass.
Judge Alison Arms ordered her detained until her alcohol level was zero, police said. Records show Kozlowski was held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for about eight hours that night and later released into the custody of her father, Richard Kozlowski, a local lawyer, at his South Burlington home.
Veteran defense lawyer Frank Twarog, on behalf of Kozlowski, entered not guilty pleas during her virtual arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on Monday. The original arrest on an aggravated assault charge was reduced to a misdemeanor of simple assault by prosecutors before court.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville agreed to continue conditions of release that have Hilary Kozlowski always remain at a residence on Victoria Drive in South Burlington. He said he would make exceptions for legal, medical or mental health counseling appointments. She also is prohibited from having any alcohol or any weapons, Rainville said. He also ruled she is to have no contact with Bruce Erdmann and his two adult sons, Devin, 29, and Joseph, 28, who were at the house during the incident.
Twarog told the court that Richard Kozlowski had agreed to report any violations of conditions by his daughter.
The weekend confrontation is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga involving several prominent local families, multiple drug overdoses and at least two deaths.
Bruce Erdmann, whose father was a prominent Burlington lawyer, declined comment when reached by phone on Tuesday. Erdmann declined to say whether he had retained a lawyer.
Erdmann is listed as the president of BluePrints Etc.
Burke said the lengthy investigation was a team effort, but credited Detective Cpl. Sarah Superneau with taking the lead to collect and chase multiple evidentiary leads, along with help from a city police detective assigned to the Vermont Drug Task Force. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office also were involved in the case, Burke said.
The felony dispensing charge that Erdmann will face stems from a near-deadly dose of cocaine received by an unnamed 59-year-old woman on March 13, police said. No medical attention was sought for a lengthy period when the woman lost consciousness at the Erdmann home, police said.
The woman partially recovered, and left the scene before she was later admitted to the UVM Medical Center where tests revealed the cocaine in her system, police said.
There were two back-to-back fatal overdoses at the same house on June 28 for Erdmann’s wife and June 29 involving Brian Miller, a neighbor, records show.
South Burlington Police said they obtained a search warrant for the residence after the second death and reportedly seized multiple regulated prescriptions, but none were for anybody at the house.
Methamphetamine also was found in the house, police said.
Ellen K. Erdmann, 62, wife of Bruce, died from acute fentanyl intoxication on June 28, according to her death certificate.
The following day, Miller, 29, a well-known musician died from an acute intoxication mix of fentanyl and alcohol, while visiting the Erdmann home to offer condolences, records show.
His father, Dr. Randy Miller, a popular area dentist, also overdosed at the Erdmann house on July 3 and was revived with Narcan, state and city records show. Randy Miller was taken to the UVM Medical Center, where tests showed cocaine, opiates, benzodiazepine, marijuana and alcohol in his system, records show.
Miller, 64, remained hospitalized until July 6, records show.
The three-story Erdmann house is directly around the corner from the home of Randy Miller and his son on Spear Street.
The state of Vermont reached an agreement with Randy Miller to revoke his dental license because of improper dispensing of prescriptions and his own hospitalization for a drug overdose, records show.
Miller, who was the senior member of the state board of dental examiners, signed a stipulation that he would not contest four misconduct charges, records show. He resigned from the state board also. He had been licensed in Vermont since 1984.
