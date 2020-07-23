MONTPELIER — Banking and retail advocates say a national shortage of pocket change may soon be felt in Vermont.
Christopher D’Elia, president of the Vermont Bankers Association, said Thursday the issue began to manifest in late April and early May as COVID-19 related restrictions on businesses were lifted in parts of the country.
The pandemic led to the closure of many restaurants and nonessential retail outlets and the like, so there were fewer coins circulating anyway.
“But when businesses started opening up again, people were still shopping online, and were still hesitant to go out,” said D’Elia. “So ultimately what happened is, it created this shortage of coin in the marketplace.”
He said he has been getting emails from Vermont Bankers Association members saying they’re low on coins.
According to D’Elia, at the start of 2020 there were 4 billion coins being circulated each month. It was less than half that at the start of April. About 80% of all coins are recirculated.
The issue is not that there are no coins, it’s just that people are holding onto them, said D’Elia. He and others with a stake in this plan to raise awareness of the issue and hopefully get people to use coins more often.
“Break open your piggy banks, roll them, take them to the bank for cash,” he said.
The coin shortage, he said, is an unexpected issue caused by the pandemic.
“It’s certainly more than an annoyance because if you go to a store and you put your $5 on the counter to buy something, and they don’t have change to give back, that’s going to be a problem,” he said. “Is it a significant problem? No, but we want to try and really address it and have people put more coins back into circulation so it doesn’t become a bigger issue.”
Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail and Grocers Association, said she is advising members of the organization to let their customers know about the issue and to encourage them to pay with exact change if possible.
“We’ve been hearing rumblings for a little while now about the shortage,” she said. “In larger states, there was an impact much sooner. It looks like the Treasury is expecting the problem to last for several more months.”
She said there are concerns of businesses moving away from cash completely, leaving those without bank accounts, credit cards or debit cards, in a tough spot. Businesses that rely heavily on coins such as redemption centers and laundromats may also have issues as well.
“It could be a major issue if it doesn’t turn around,” she said. “We’re not in that major issue area yet and I think we would be months away from that right now, but we need to be aware of it and do our best to be proactive.”
