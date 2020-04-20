If something isn’t done to change the status quo now, the Vermont State College System will become insolvent, according to Jeb Spaulding, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges.
On Monday, at an online meeting of the Vermont State College System board of trustees, Spaulding further made the case for a proposal he announced Friday, one that would close both campuses of Northern Vermont University and see about 400 students transfer to Castleton University, as well as close the Randolph Center campus of Vermont Technical College and send those students to the campus in Williston.
Spaulding said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly everyone and everything, and the VSCS will not escape harm. His proposal, he said, as painful as it is, is designed to keep the entire VSCS from collapsing.
He said he received thousands of e-mails over the weekend from people upset over the recommendation.
“You’re talking about people perhaps losing their homes; you’ve got students who were not able to be successful anywhere but one of the institutions that I’m recommending for closure,” he said. “But it’s also true that if we don’t take action, the state college system as a group, as an entity, will become insolvent in the coming months.”
He said even if his recommendation is adopted, federal and state assistance will be needed to make the transition.
Spaulding said the VSCS was in trouble even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. These problems, and possible solutions, were identified over the previous summer and published on the VSCS’s website.
The primary issue, he said, is a lack of students caused by changes in the state’s demographics. Other problems include price competition with colleges in other states, more students pursuing online schooling and lack of state funding.
“The COVID-19 situation has magnified and intensified those forces that I just mentioned to the point where we can’t afford not to make a decision,” said Spaulding. “Without COVID-19 we probably could have gone to a more deliberative process over a longer period of time before we had to make big adjustments, but big adjustments needed to come.”
He said the revenue losses caused by the pandemic are approximately $10 million.
“That kind of lost revenue is serious. We’re going to have cash flow issues in June, and going into reserves to cover our expenses, and that’s not a situation that we can afford. We need to make a decision now to keep ourselves in a financially sustainable position,” he said.
He said students also need to know what’s happening sooner rather than later so they can plan their own moves.
“The proposal is basically this, recognizing that in our small state, having three residential career-based liberal arts colleges is more than Vermont can afford, and that we ought to consolidate them into one campus,” said Spaulding.
He said Castleton University was chosen to absorb NVU because it has more bed-space than either, and has more modern facilities.
Spaulding said his proposal would also reduce the size of the chancellor’s office, and likely eliminate the position itself.
He said prior to the pandemic, the VSCS was looking at ending the fiscal year with a $4.2 million deficit.
No decision was made by the board, which voted to enter into executive session at about 3 p.m. to discuss legal and personnel matters.
Spaulding’s proposal has not been met with enthusiasm.
“To be clear, I don’t support adopting the current plan as proposed or asking taxpayers to bailout a system that is no longer financially viable,” said Gov. Phil Scott in a statement on Sunday. “There is a far better, more positive path forward — including for the communities that rely on state college campuses to sustain their local economies — if we are creative and committed to the hard work ahead.”
He called upon lawmakers to rethink the state’s education system.
The VSCS board of trustees will meet again April 27, according to Chairman J. Churchill Hindes, in a statement.
“I appreciate the board of trustees’ decision to delay a vote on the proposal to close three Vermont State College campuses,” stated U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Monday. “Clearly, there is no easy answer to the challenges facing our state college system, but delaying the decision is an important step forward. We need the time to have a statewide discussion which includes all of the stakeholders. Unfortunately, that kind of discussion cannot take place in the middle of a pandemic and stay-at-home practices.”
On Saturday, votes of no confidence in Spaulding were made by several groups, after his plan was announced.
Among them, the heads of the Northern Vermont University faculty assemblies at Lyndon and Johnson, who in a statement claimed that Spaulding hasn’t fulfilled his duties to the VSCS or the people of Vermont, repeatedly makes decisions and recommendations without enough consultation, data analysis, or thought for the future. The assemblies claim Spaulding’s latest recommendations will restrict access to liberal arts and professional four-year degree programs for people in rural areas of Vermont, and that it was made before there was any information about possible federal and state funding.
The Alumni Associations for both NVU campuses also announced Saturday they had voted no confidence in Spaulding, as well as no confidence in the VSCS board of trustees.
“We strongly advocate that no vote by the board of trustees be taken on Chancellor Spaulding’s recommendation, and that a precise, efficient and evaluative feasibility review be conducted by a group of individuals who hold significant experience in higher education,” the groups stated in a joint letter to Gov. Phil Scott, the Legislature, and the VSCS.
No confidence votes were also held by Vermont State Colleges United Professionals and the VSEA Staff Federation.
“We are dismayed with the Chancellor’s representation of the needs of the Colleges to the legislature,” stated Kate Gold, president of the VSC United Professionals, AFT Vermont. “Representatives from the unions have listened in as the Chancellor testified before both the House and Senate Education Committees. He presented no clear asks of legislators since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The union also criticized Spaulding over issues with the VSCS payroll system software, made the claim that campuses were told to tell students they’d be going to Castleton University prior to any vote by the VSCS Board of Trustees, and took issue with Spaulding referring to VSCS as a corporation and making references to “the bottom line.”
“Spaulding’s lack of appreciation for the unique role the Vermont State Colleges play in Vermont communities, their impact on our students and communities, and the future of Vermont make it clear he is not up to the task at hand,” stated Linda Olson, vice president of higher education for AFT Vermont. “The Chancellor wants to retreat at a time when we need vision. The colleges should be central to the recovery from (COVID-19).”
Hindes said in an email regarding the no confidence votes that while it’s those groups’ right to express themselves in this way, he found their statements “overly negative” and not productive.
