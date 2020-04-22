Facing backlash from students, faculty, alumni and politicians, the chancellor of the Vermont State College System has withdrawn a plan that would close three college campuses.
VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding made the announcement Wednesday.
His proposal, which came to public attention on Friday and was formally presented to the VSCS Board of Trustees on Monday, would have closed the Lyndon and Johnson campuses of Northern Vermont University and had some of their operations, along with an estimated 400 students, absorbed by Castleton University. The Vermont Technical Center campus in Randolph Center also would have closed, seeing some of its operations taken up by the Williston campus.
According to Spaulding, the state college system, like many businesses and institutions across the country, is facing losses in revenue stemming from the government’s actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The trustees meeting Monday was a lengthy one, much of it taken up by public comment. The board met again Tuesday for an executive session over personnel and legal matters, but was open to half an hour of public comment, during which students, staff and alumni expressed dismay and concern about Spaulding’s proposal.
“I was part of the class that had to endure the merger of LSC to NVU Lyndon, we lost our identity in our senior semester, but I observed NVU Lyndon handle the merger with grace and patience,” said Victoria Carlson, a 2018 graduate of NVU, referring to the merger of Lyndon State College and Johnson State College into NVU. “Your plan was flawed from the start and with little notice we were notified about the possible closure.”
She said she didn’t understand the justification behind closing three schools, and asked the trustees to hold another meeting to allow students to speak.
Like many public bodies, the VSCS Board of Trustees has been using Zoom to meet and live-streaming the gatherings to the public.
“Our board of trustees heard loud and clear from thousands of students, employees, communities and the state’s elected leadership and determined that my recommendations would be damaging on many levels and would not be acceptable. I accept their judgment,” Spaulding stated in Wednesday’s announcement. “Indications are positive that the state leaders will be assisting us to get through the immediate problem, although we are not sure of exactly how at this time. We will be taking additional time to work with elected, campus and community leaders to redesign the Vermont State Colleges System to be sustainable. That means we do not plan to close campuses this fall.”
Spaulding has stressed a need for quick action. He’s said that the system is looking at approximately a $10 million deficit. The state college system has been struggling financially for many years for a host of reasons, but the pandemic has made the problems worse and more immediate, he said.
“I am taking this action with strident caution that the current configuration of the Vermont State Colleges is not sustainable; it cannot continue for long,” stated Spaulding. “Through whatever process we define a more workable solution to this problem, it will surely be disruptive to the VSC’s current mix of four colleges and universities and five campuses.”
He stated that he’d be working on a new proposal, one with input from lawmakers and administration, as well as campus and community leaders.
“I think the next step is to try to work with the Legislature to get some sort of, as they’re calling it, bridge funding, so that we have a year to figure out a path forward,” said Linda Olson, president of the VSC Faculty Federation, and a professor at Castleton University. “I know the chancellor has been saying $25 million, and I had a conversation this morning with (President Pro Tempore of the Senate Tim Ashe), and I think they’re looking for confirmation that ... is the number we need in order to survive for a year.”
Spaulding’s plan prompted the Northern Vermont University faculty assemblies at Lyndon and Johnson and the alumni associations for both NVU campuses to vote no confidence in Spaulding. The alumni associations also voted no confidence in the VSCS board of trustees.
Gov. Phil Scott has said he’s not in favor of Spaulding’s plan as it was proposed, and called on lawmakers to work with the VSCS.
Vermont’s congressional delegation, Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch, have all released statements, jointly or as individuals, expressing support for the colleges and praising the decision by the board of trustees to delay what had been a plan to vote on Spaulding’s recommendation.
Olson said she hopes teachers and staff will play a greater role in plotting the VSCS’s future than they have in the past.
“I think part of the problem is the people who are doing the work on a daily basis have not been asked about a path forward,” she said. “What I would like to see is a community of people come together who have a stake in the colleges; that would be the faculty, the staff, students, and community, and really figure out a way that we can form collaborations and partnerships so that we can best serve Vermont, which is our mission as a public college, and come through this to where we have a sustainable public higher education system.”
Speaker of the Vermont House Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, called the withdrawal of the recommendation “the right move.”
“An abrupt vote to fundamentally change the system with no public plan for the affected students, faculty and staff, and communities was not appropriate,” she stated in an email. “I appreciate that the Vermont State Colleges system will be working with us as we move forward on a strategic plan for all public higher education in Vermont.”
Ashe also was in favor of the proposal being withdrawn.
“Today’s withdrawal of the VSCS’s three campus closure plan, initially slated for a vote with just three days notice, is an important first step toward developing a transition plan that respects the students, faculty, staff and host communities of Northern Vermont University and VTC-Randolph,” Ashe stated in an email. “It allows for a clearheaded analysis of what a healthy public higher education system in Vermont could look like, and how we can integrate broader state interests into that analysis.
Rep. Kathryn Webb, D-Shelburne, is chairwoman of the House Committee on Education. She said in an email the outpouring of support for the VSCS is a reminder of the schools’ value.
“Vermont is experiencing, albeit more dramatically, the national trends affecting our institutes of higher learning — demographic shifts, affordability, workforce shifts, changing student profile, access to lower cost online opportunities to name a few,” she said. “All of this will need to be part of the conversation as we consider the highest and best use of our state college system, the infrastructure and impact on our communities. I am sure the House Education Committee would be happy to help facilitate that conversation.”
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.