CASTLETON — The chancellor of the Vermont State College System recommends, among other things, that the two campuses of Northern State University consolidate with Castleton University, resulting in the loss of 500 jobs.
VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding announced Friday the recommendations will be made to the VSCS Board of Trustees “to address significant financial challenges greatly exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic.”
The plan will be presented to the trustees on Monday, according to a statement from Spaulding.
“We will be upholding the best of Castleton and adding strong programs from Northern Vermont University to enhance student opportunities, including those offered through NVU Online,” Spaulding stated.
Part of his recommendation also involves closing the Randolph campus of Vermont Technical College and consolidating some of its operations to other campuses around Williston and elsewhere.
Little appears to be changing at Community College of Vermont, which according to Spaulding’s statement has been spared many “challenges” stemming from the pandemic. Over time, Castleton and other higher education institutions will offer more “2+2 and bachelor’s degree programs at CCV or other shared sites.”
Part of the recommended plan also calls for downsizing and restructuring the Chancellor's office, beginning next fiscal year.
According to the statement, the residential campus closures at Northern Vermont University and VTC-Randolph would be completed before the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.
“Our hearts are with the students, faculty and staff whose lives will be painfully impacted by this news and we will make every effort to ensure they are supported in the transition,” Spaulding stated. “Every member of the VSCS family, including tens of thousands of alumni have made a lasting impact on the institutions and the state. Please know we will work tirelessly to maintain a VSCS we can all be proud of now and for the future.”
According to Spaulding, students who planned to attend NVU in the fall will be supported in transitioning to Castleton University, while Vermont Tech is reaching out to its students for transition plans also.
“In some cases, transfer agreements with programs in and outside Vermont may be established for programs no longer supported through the VSCS. Those plans are being finalized and students will be notified in the coming weeks,” reads the statement.
The VSCS trustee meeting will be held virtually. People can submit comments through www.vsc.edu
