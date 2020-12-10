BRIDGEWATER — The administrator of a state program that helps low-income pet owners spay, neuter or vaccinate their cats and dogs says the fund has run dry.
The Vermont Spay and Neuter Incentive Program is funded by a $4 fee attached to municipal dog licenses, said Sue Skaskiw, director of Vermont Volunteer Services for Animals Humane Society, which has a contract with the state to administer the program. VSNIPS itself is under the Economic Services Division in the Department for Children and Families.
According to Skaskiw, the program normally collects between $300,000 and $400,000 in a fiscal year, but this year it’s only taken in about $160,000.
Skaskiw said she believes this is because of the pandemic, which altered how town and city clerk offices operate. Many were closed in the spring, and the deadline for dog licenses was moved back. She said it might also be that people were having difficulty getting their animals vaccinated, which is required for the license.
She said the number of people applying for VSNIPS is about the same as always. She currently has 150 on a waiting list.
“Right now I’ve been asked to make sure I don’t spend, or allow to be spent, more than $20,000 a month,” she said. “Thankfully, there are low-cost spay/neuter clinics throughout the state people could take advantage of.”
According to Skaskiw, the program would normally run out of funds by March or April.
People eligible for the program only pay a $27 copay, she said. The provider sends an invoice to the state and is reimbursed for the balance. The total fee depends on the situation.
She said the state has the ability to increase the $4 fee and the copay. There was an attempt last Legislative session, she said, to create a special driver’s license plate that would help, but that idea didn’t gain traction.
Crystal Chase, deputy city clerk of Montpelier, said Thursday that this time of year, the city would have between 300 and 400 dog licenses. It currently has 274.
“Obviously our offices have been closed, which makes it inconvenient to get into here,” she said. You can’t register your dog in Vermont without a current rabies certificate, so I don’t know if there’s problems getting into the vet to get their rabies shots, but it’s definitely down.”
She said Montpelier charges $18 for a dog license and there are ways to obtain one remotely. She said no one she’s spoken to has given any indication as to why fewer people are getting them.
Rutland City Clerk Henry Heck said the city usually licenses between 1,400 and 1,600 dogs, but the numbers seem to be down by 10% to 15%. He attributes it to the COVID-19 restrictions, between offices being closed to in-person operations and extended licensing deadlines.
Georgette Wolf-Ludwig, town clerk of Fairlee and president of the Vermont Municipal Clerks’ and Treasurers’ Association, said there has been a little talk among Vermont’s clerks about the dog license numbers being down, but not much. Some towns are off by significant amounts, others not so much.
“In Fairlee, our numbers are down a little, mostly it’s just those last few folks who haven’t got their rabies shots done or because of COVID haven’t made it a priority,” she said, adding that few towns were likely to follow through on enforcement, not wanting to expose people to the virus by sending animal control officers to knock on doors.
Skaskiw said she worries for the animals on the waiting list, fearing they’ll get pregnant in the meantime or their marking behaviors will stress their humans owners out and open up the potential for abuse.
