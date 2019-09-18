On Wednesday, Rutland Middle School welcomed back a motivational speaker to help their students understand the effects of bullying.
In 2003, John Halligan and his wife lost their son, Ryan, to suicide when Ryan was 13 years old.
Ryan had been developmentally delayed and struggled with bullying throughout his fifth-grade year, started by one particular boy and his group of friends who took to ridiculing Ryan when his answers and scores weren’t as high as those of his classmates.
So Halligan invested in martial arts training with him to build his confidence even to the point where Ryan felt strong enough to challenge his bully at school.
After his initial fight, the Halligans were assured that Ryan had retaken his school identity, and were confident as he moved into his middle school career having graduated out of the special education program in Essex Junction.
But with the emerging technologies of online instant messaging and chat rooms came out-of-school contact with his classmates, so the Halligans set boundaries for their children regarding passwords and websites.
But it wasn’t until after Ryan’s death in 2003 that Halligan, in a desperate attempt to find inner peace and expose the reasons behind Ryan’s suicide that he found messages from classmates and angry scrawls in his son’s yearbook that he realized the bullying had continued and in many cases, intensified.
“I realized at that moment, that my son was trying to give me a message,” Halligan said. “‘Dad, something went terribly wrong at school.’”
Halligan was directly messaged by his son’s fellow students who told him a rumor had been started around the school that Ryan was homosexual and subsequently harassed and bullied about it.
“At the very end of the seventh-grade school year, doesn’t tell mom and dad,” Halligan said.
Halligan accessed his son’s saved AOL Instant Messenger conversations, and found that for months during the summer, while he had been continuously harassed, Ryan had also been messaging a girl named Ashley, and the two had exchanged sentimental and tender notes.
Halligan said he knew his son so well, he knew what Ryan was doing: trying to befriend one of the pretty popular girls in an effort to dispel the rumors.
But a police investigation indicated that at the start of the year, Ryan accused Ashley of being a girl who made him want to end his life: Halligan deduced, after asking other classmates and doing some research, that Ashley and her friends had constructed a plan to fool Ryan into believing that she had feelings for him to procure sensitive and personal information that was then shared with other classmates at school to embarrass him.
“I can’t imagine the pain and humiliation that my son felt,” Halligan said.
But Halligan said “Ashley” was then bullied and blamed for Ryan’s death, and he took it upon himself to beg “Ashley’s” mother to bring her to his house, so he could tell her he forgave her so she no longer felt shame for what she did.
But his son’s other tormentor continued to spread rumors about Ryan even after his death. Later confirmed by law enforcement and in a fit of rage, Halligan said he got into his car to confront his son’s tormentor.
“I lost it,” Halligan said. “I grabbed my keys and my coat, and I told my wife I’m headed out the door, and I’m going to finish the job. ... (After law enforcement confirmed it), I got to match in my mind the perfect scene: The light changes, I get to this kid’s house, knock on the door, hopefully he answers. Grab him by the shirt, pull him onto the front yard, and just beat the heck out of this kid.”
But after a long red light at an intersection, Halligan reconsidered, and instead arrived at his house and found himself sitting in the boy’s living room with him and his parents, calling out the lies he had spread.
“You probably have no idea the amount of pain you put into my son’s life,” Halligan recalled saying to the boy. “But I refuse to believe you are that heartless. ... I think you’re just some dumb 13-year-old trying to act tough, trying to get the stupid bully reputation at the school. But I refuse to believe you’re that heartless.”
Halligan said the bully then started to cry, profusely apologizing for the things he had done and promising never to slander his son’s name again.
The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center lists suicide as the eighth leading cause of death in Vermont, and the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.
Nationally, more than 33,000 people die by suicide every year, according to their website, and 80 suicides are committed annually in Vermont.
Now, Halligan spends his time traveling the country giving seminars to students, parents, and schools. He has published two books — one for students, one for parents — for sale on Amazon, encouraging awareness of bullying in adolescence, and what measures can be taken to prevent tragedy from happening.
The year after Ryan’s death, Halligan directly influenced the creation of the Vermont Bullying Prevention Law in Vermont, and helped lead the passing of a law requiring public schools offer education about suicide prevention.
And to the RMS students, Halligan urged them to stand up for one another, to call out bullying in their friends groups and to let adults help them in times of emotional and social distress.
“I know that at least one of you will walk up to someone (after this) and say ‘I’m sorry,’” Halligan said. “Don’t be a bystander. Be an upstander.”
