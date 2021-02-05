PITTSFORD — One of the town’s four covered bridges is expected to need repairs. When and how much repair isn’t known, but the town is considering making some changes to keep it from wearing out in the meantime.
The Depot Hill Covered Bridge is one of two main ways people from the Florence area of Pittsford can reach the town proper, said Town Manager, John Haverstock, on Friday. The other is Kendall Hill Road.
“There’s been some anecdotal reporting of speeding through it and worries about its long-term prospects, just in terms of the bridge inspection report that the town gets every two years from the state,” said Haverstock.
The bridge is perfectly usable now, but as of its Jan. 20 meeting, the Select Board is mulling the lowering of the advisory speed limit across the bridge, and possibly its weight limit. Haverstock said the weight limit now is 16,000 pounds. The speed limit on the road is 35 mph, but motorists are asked to slow that to 20 mph on approach to the one-lane bridge.
No changes have been made, yet, said Haverstock.
“And so we have gotten an estimate from a covered bridge expert engineer on the cost to preform an engineering study toward getting that rehabilitation project moving forward,” he said.
The engineering study is expected to cost between $20,000 and $30,000.
According to Haverstock, there are state and federal historic preservation grants available, as well as grants from nonprofits and societies dedicated to preserving covered bridges. These will be researched, said Haverstock, along with the possibility of state grants through the Agency of Transportation.
“They weren’t last year because of COVID and budget concerns, highway and bridge grants were basically suspended for one year,” said Haverstock, referencing the global coronavirus pandemic.
What funds will be available for things like the Depot Hill Covered Bridge remains unclear, but some are optimistic. Among them is House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, who’s been in the Legislature for many years but for this session was appointed to the House Committee on Transportation and made the vice chairman.
“It’s a little early to talk about what’s really going to happen in the (transportation bill),” he said Thursday, adding that it was the opening day for testimony on the transportation budget.
He said the coronavirus led lawmakers to cut $4 million from the $13.8 million fund allocated to town-owned covered bridges in last fiscal year’s budget.
Shaw said he can’t speak for how the transportation committee will ultimately vote, and he really can’t say what the rest of the Legislature will do with the committee’s work once it’s complete. The bill will have to go to the House Committee on Appropriations, at least, then to the Senate.
While much could change between now and May when the budget is expected to be complete, Shaw’s optimistic there’s a strong desire to see this sort of funding restored.
Besides the Depot Hill bridge, Pittsford boasts the Cooley Covered Bridge on Elm Street, crossing Furnace Brook; the Hammond Covered Bridge on Kendall Hill Road, spanning Otter Creek; and the Gorham Covered Bridge on Gorham Road. The latter is jointly owned by Pittsford and Proctor, as it spans their borders.
