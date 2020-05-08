CASTLETON — This is not a normal interim presidency.
“Normally, it’s a batten-down-the-hatches kind of thing, just tread water and try to keep things together until a new president can be found, but this is a very unique year with three huge issues facing us,” said Jonathan Spiro, who will become interim president at Castleton University in a few weeks.
Spiro was named interim president at Castleton University, effective June 1, at a Vermont State College System Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday. The decision came after a nearly two-hour executive session. The board also voted to formally accept the resignation of President Karen Scolforo, effective May 31.
Scolforo’s pending departure was announced last week, at the same meeting where the trustees accepted the resignation of former VSCS Chancellor, Jeb Spaulding, whose recommendations for saving the VSCS from financial collapse amidst the COVID-19 pandemic crisis were met with swift, widespread backlash.
Spiro, who’s been at the school since 2002 and most recently served as interim provost, said the school’s three big challenges are the budget deficit created by students getting housing refunds after being sent home, how to safely bring them back in the fall, and what the VSCS will look like in the near future.
“Because of the coronavirus, we had to disperse all of our students off campus and refund them all of their room and board money,” he said. “That refund created a huge budget deficit. All campuses are facing this, so there’s a huge budget deficit and it’s not the kind of thing where you can just tread water on, we have to figure out how to get some more revenue back in order to keep the lights on and keep sending out the paychecks.”
Scolforo came to the school two and a half years ago, after university President of 16 years, Dave Wolk, retired. Spiro said in that instance, the school knew for a year of Wolk’s plans and was able to conduct a traditional search process without having an interim president. Spiro said the VSCS trustees tapped him because the school needs a leader right now who is familiar with its ways. He said a search committee for a new president will likely be formed within a few months.
He said he doesn’t know if he’ll seek the post himself, adding that it’s possible “I will find it so exhausting and demanding and difficult in these challenging times that if I had to guess, I’d say let’s turn it over to a fresh face, but who knows? I might wind up loving it, I really don’t know.”
Also unknown is what the pandemic situation will be like come fall.
“We don’t know what state the pandemic is going to be in, we don’t know what health regulations the governor is still going to have in place,” said Spiro. “Are students going to be six feet apart, can they live together in the dorms, can they play football? On and on it goes, and so we have to start planning now because the fall semester is exactly three months away.”
He said the school is in good shape in terms of enrollment. Spiro said it was Castleton that was able to absorb students from three Vermont colleges that closed last year, Southern Vermont College, College of St. Joseph, and Green Mountain College.
College systems outside Vermont are also grappling with the pandemic, which may see many Vermont students looking for an education here rather than wherever they were out-of-state.
According to the university, Spiro has been an interim provost, academic dean, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, and chairman of the Department of History, Geography, Economics, and Political Science.
Spiro was awarded the Outstanding Faculty Award for teaching courses on history, politics, race, slavery, immigration, ancient Mayan culture, and the nature-nurture debate. When he taught at the University of California at Berkeley, he received the Distinguished Teacher award on two occasions.
According to the university, Spiro is considered an authority on the eugenics movement, having written a book, “Defending the Master Race: Conservation, Eugenics, and the Legacy of Madison Grant.” He’s often quoted by national media, the school stated, on topics related to race and nationalism. He has a doctorate in history from the University of California at Berkeley. His master’s degree in American studies is from Pepperdine University in Malibu, while he got his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California in Los Angeles.
