CASTLETON — Jonathan Spiro will be the interim president of Castleton University come May 31.
The Vermont State College System Board of Trustees voted to name Spiro, who’d been interim provost at the school, to the position at a meeting Wednesday night, following a two-hour executive session.
It also voted to accept the resignation of President Karen Scolforo, which will take effect at the end of the month.
Scolforo’s pending departure was announced last week, at the same meeting where the trustees accepted the resignation of former VSCS Chancellor, Jeb Spaulding.
According to the Castleton University website, Spiro has been with the university since 2002.
The Vermont State Colleges have been dealing with financial problems for many years, but the system's issues have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
