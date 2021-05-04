BRANDON — After some debate and a split vote, the town will continue to not collect interest and penalties on overdue sewer and tax bills.
At the April 26 Select Board meeting, Selectman Tracy Wyman made the motion to reinstate the penalties. The motion was seconded by Selectman Mike Markowski. After the board talked the matter over, they were the only two in favor of the motion, with Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins and Selectman Tim Guiles voting against. Selectman Brian Coolidge wasn’t present, remotely, for the vote, but came to the meeting later on. Being a tie vote, the motion failed.
Near the start of the pandemic, the board voted to suspend the interest and penalties for as long as the governor’s state of emergency was in effect. It remains in place at this time.
“(A)nd I think that predictability is important to people, and there may have been people who made prioritizations based on that, and if not, I think we are coming to the end of the state of emergency, and I’m not sure that we need to change course this close to it being done,” said Hopkins.
Markowski said he believes the state of emergency is still in place because it makes it easier to receive federal funding.
“My thought is, we’ve gotten all these stimulus checks and everything, I think we need to get it opened and I think we need to start it back in and get something started with it,” said Wyman.
State House Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, clarified that the governor’s state of emergency, while it applies to the state as a whole, doesn’t apply to the Legislature or the Judiciary, who have to declare their own. There had been some confusion about the possible duration of the governor’s state of emergency in the discussion.
Town Manager Dave Atherton serves as Brandon’s delinquent tax collector. He said delinquent taxes have been going up, but they’re in step with the town’s population. Those not paying, for the most part, are the people who typically find themselves in arrears.
“As you know, we’ve had two rounds of the state paying off some utility bills for folks, and I don’t think it’s been taken advantage of very much, so I don’t know,” he said. “I think some folks are going to be in for a shock next year when they haven’t paid their taxes for two years.”
He expressed some concern over filing for tax sales when interest and penalties haven’t been accumulating, which is what usually incentivizes people to work out payment plans to avoid a sale.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.