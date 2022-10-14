Before coming to Vermont, Rachel Stark never considered herself the “outdoorsy type.” Now, 15 years later, she’s stepping into the role of executive director of Cuttingsville’s Spring Lake Ranch — a therapeutic community and farm that immerses residents in meaningful physical work.
Operating for nearly 90 years, Spring Lake Ranch is a long-term residential mental health and substance abuse treatment center where residents participate in work-centered therapy. Accompanied by traditional therapy and psychiatry, tending the farm and living off the land are the primary modes of treatment — helping to “foster confidence and self-efficacy” in residents, according to the Ranch’s website.
“There is something kind of attractive about this model (of) helping people, being outdoors, and accomplishing things on a daily basis, side by side with the clients,” Stark said. “(Our staff) all are attracted to this business, not for the pay. We’re attracted to it because it makes us feel good to make other people feel good.”
Stark worked in finance in New York City prior to her time at the ranch, but having overcome her own struggle with substance abuse and mental health, she said she decided a change was necessary.
“I (wasn’t) really very outdoorsy. But someone once told me, ‘Do the exact opposite of what you want to do. Just do it.’ So, I went to go work at Merck Forest as an intern,” Stark said.
Her first job out of recovery, Merck Forest & Farmland Center in Rupert was where Stark said she first began to develop a love of the Vermont outdoors. That organization, an educational and recreational nonprofit dedicated to teaching and preserving sustainable agricultural and forestry methods, ultimately led her to Spring Lake Ranch.
First starting at the ranch as a program coordinator in 2007, Stark said she lived alongside residents and helped guide them through life on the farm. In 2009, Stark took up the admissions process for the Ranch before becoming director of operations in 2019.
Doug Patton, the ranch woods crew manager and an employee of 23 years, said from the moment Stark stepped onto the ranch, Stark’s passion for farm life and helping others was clear.
“When Rachel first arrived, she was a very gung-ho employee. So much so, that some of us were a little worried. She was going for it all. She wanted to try it all,” Patton said. “She jumped into all kinds of things. She learned to fell trees, she was out there running sugar lines with us (and) climbing the hills in the snow. She really engaged pretty fully and fell in love with the work.”
Patton added that in every role Stark has taken on, she’s been dedicated to going the extra mile because “her heart is very much with the ranch.”
Having supervised or worked in nearly every area of the ranch, Stark said this move to executive director felt like a natural step for her.
“This place is where I was meant to be. I’ve never in a million years thought I’d be helping people for a living — coming from New York City and the financial world — but this is what makes me happy. This is what gives me gratitude for the world around me and for my own mental health,” Stark said.
Kevin Molloy, director of operations and admissions at the ranch, has been an employee for six years and said he looks forward to how Stark and her determination will guide the community forward.
“In the most endearing way, she’s relentless. She is somebody that loves the ranch, loves our residents, and she demonstrates it with everything that she does. Almost in a way (where) it’s kind of hard to actually fully comprehend how she works so hard,” Molloy said. “I think she is going to bring a level of professionalism and credibility to the services that we offer without sacrificing what makes the ranch unique — the work program (and) the community.”
As she continues in this role, Stark said she hopes to facilitate some needed upgrades; get the word out about services; and increase scholarship availability to make the programs more accessible to Vermonters.
From her own experience with work-centered therapy as a successful treatment method, Stark said the ranch embodies what is truly important in addressing mental health and substance abuse — moving your body, changing your thoughts and developing meaningful connections with nature and other people.
“It’s a model that works. It’s an alternative to talking (and) group therapy nonstop. By being in this environment and around other people that similarly struggle, there’s hope. We learn from each other, and we move forward, and it takes a while, but it’s powerful.”
