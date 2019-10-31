BURLINGTON — A convicted drug felon from Springfield is facing a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm, according to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Vermont.
David E. LaPlante, 59, was jailed at Southern State Correctional Facility after drugs and a .357 caliber revolver were found at his home at 2 Crescent St. during a visit by Springfield Police and Vermont Probation and Parole officers on Oct. 16, records show.
LaPlante has a 2018 felony conviction for heroin trafficking in Windsor County. The ATF said LaPlante’s criminal record check has a warning that says he is “Brady Disqualified” — a notation that the person is prohibited under the federal Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act of 1993 from possessing or purchasing a firearm or ammunition.
LaPlante was charged in Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction with being a prohibited person with a firearm, but that is a misdemeanor charge with a possible two-year prison sentence, compared to a five-year prison sentence if convicted in federal court, Windsor County State’s Attorney David Cahill said.
LaPlante also has denied state charges of violation of probation and drug possession.
For the 2018 drug conviction, LaPlante received a sentence of three to seven years with all but six months suspended with home confinement, Cahill said. LaPlante also is being supervised for a separate drug conviction from Massachusetts, Cahill said.
Cahill said the Vermont probation stems from an arrest by Weathersfield Police. Police Chief William Daniels found LaPlante with 250 bags of heroin and $1,808 in cash during a traffic stop, the Rutland Herald reported in April 2017.
In the latest case, Springfield Police have been investigating several recent community complaints about ongoing drug activity at the residence, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said in a federal court affidavit.
Springfield Acting Cpl. Jeremy Fitzgibbons, who was aware LaPlante was on state supervision, alerted probation officers to coordinate a home visit inspection, Brimo said.
With Springfield Police providing scene safety, state probation officers conducted their authorized home visit and search, Brimo said. LaPlante denied a request for Fitzgibbons to do any searching with the two probation officers, the ATF said.
LaPlante did lead Probation Officer Edward Vandijk and Fitzgibbons up to a second-floor bedroom, Brimo said. Fitzgibbons spotted drug paraphernalia commonly associated with heroin and bath salt use, Brimo wrote. He said Vandijk then found the Smith and Wesson .357 caliber revolver in a bedside stand drawer.
LaPlante, who told the officers he was not legally able to possess a firearm, reported his wife found the gun the day before and gave it to him, the ATF said. Brimo said LaPlante reported he intended to give it back and also believed it had been stolen, but never reported any of that information to law enforcement.
Once the firearm was located, Fitzgibbons asked the probation officers to halt their search. He asked LaPlante again for authorization of a consent search by police, but he refused. Fitzgibbons then obtained a state search warrant from a judge and impounded the firearm, suspected controlled substances and additional drug paraphernalia, the ATF said.
No date has been set for an initial hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy. The prosecution petitioned Conroy on Thursday seeking an order transferring LaPlante’s custody from state to federal authorities so he can appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
