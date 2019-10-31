Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to a steady rain overnight. It will be rather windy as well. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to a steady rain overnight. It will be rather windy as well. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.