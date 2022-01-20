BURLINGTON — A Springfield man suspected of a half dozen robberies in and near his hometown was formally indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for one of the holdups.
Samuel I. Colby, 39, of Pine Street, is charged with using force, violence and intimidation to rob the 802 Credit Union on Clinton Street in Springfield on Jan. 8, the indictment said. He used a note that said he had a firearm, an FBI Task Force member said in court papers.
The indictment said the deposits were insured through the National Credit Union Administration Board.
A credit union teller said the loss was estimated at more than $2,000, court records said.
No date has been set for Colby's arraignment, but it is likely to happen Jan. 31 in Burlington. That is the date Federal Magistrate Kevin J. Doyle had set earlier this week for a probable cause hearing, but Colby lost his right to contest his arrest with the new indictment. It will be Colby's first chance to enter a public plea.
Earlier this week Doyle ordered Colby detained pending trial as both a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
Doyle cited Colby's prior criminal history and the weight of the evidence in the current case.
Doyle, in his written detention order, also noted Colby has a history of alcohol and substance abuse, prior failures to appear and earlier violations of probation, parole or supervised release.
Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth had argued the court could impose a combination of conditions that could keep the public and Colby safe.
Colby’s criminal history includes three felony convictions, including a felony trespass conviction reduced from an initial burglary charge with an 18-month prison sentence, records show. They also note he has two felony convictions for sale of cocaine with a two- to five-year prison sentence.
The Jan. 8 credit union holdup was one of six robberies or attempted robberies in Springfield and Westminster between Jan. 6 and Jan. 14, Springfield Police have said. The description of the robber matched Colby, court records show.
The outfit worn by the robber also matched clothes recovered by police, including a distinctive black hooded sweatshirt with a large white Adidas logo on it. At least one witness indicated the hoodie had paint on it.
Colby, formerly of Londonderry, has worked as a painter and drywaller.
Colby has been held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since last Friday night.
An affidavit from an FBI Task Force member filed in federal court in the case says Colby also is a prime suspect for a:
— Jan. 6 armed robbery of the Circle K truck stop at Exit 7 on I-91 in Springfield about 3:40 a.m. during which a gun was reportedly displayed by the robber.
— Jan. 6 robbery of the Allen Brothers convenience store on U.S. 5 in Westminster about 6:54 p.m.; The bandit was wearing the same clothes from the first robbery about 14 miles away.
— Jan. 10 armed robbery of the People’s United Bank on Main Street in Springfield during which a gun was reportedly displayed by the bandit.
— Jan. 13 attempted robbery of the 802 Credit Union in Springfield.
— Jan. 14 robbery of the Family Dollar on Chester Road in Springfield with the robber claiming he had a firearm.
