A Springfield, Massachusetts, man was sentenced Friday in federal court to serve 20 months in prison after pleading guilty in February to one count of distributing fentanyl.
Justin Zayas-Sanchez, 22, of Springfield, was sentenced in United States District Court in Burlington by U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss, who also ordered him to serve a six-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.
According to court records, Zayas-Sanchez sold crack cocaine and 10 bags of fentanyl to a confidential informant in the Rutland area on April 14, 2021, and sold crack to an informant on May 26, 2021, and fentanyl to an informant on July 19, 2021.
Zayas-Sanchez has been held in custody since his arrest in November 2021.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the efforts of the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fair Haven Police Department in the investigation and prosecution.
