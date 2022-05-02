MONTPELIER — It’s hard to find help these days, not just for restaurants and retail stores but for cannabis regulators as well.
The Cannabis Control Board announced last week that it wouldn’t be able to start issuing licenses on Sunday as planned.
“With respect to licensing numbers, as of today we’ve received a total of 83 fully submitted applications,” said James Pepper, chairman of the Cannabis Control Board, on April 25 at a regular board meeting. “We are reviewing these applications in the order that they are submitted with the one exception that social equity applicants get priority review.”
The bad news is that given current staffing levels and the status of the submitted applications, he said he has a hard time believing licenses would be ready to issue by the weekend.
“When it comes to reviewing them, we’re doing this as quickly as humanly possible, recognizing that our staff here is stretched very thin,” he said. “Of course, there’s only so many hours in the day and only so many people here that can do the work.”
The good news, he said, was that the positions the board asked the Legislature to budget for are in the budget adjustment act and have been posted on the Cannabis Control Board’s website, found at bit.ly/0522job
Open positions include, director of compliance, deputy director of licensing, financial manager, licensing agent, and compliance agent.
The director of compliance job has an hourly rate of $32.62; the hourly rate for deputy director is $30.78, financial manager pays $27.20 an hour; licensing agent is $25.65; and compliance agent is $28.92 an hour.
The board released a statement on the staffing situation Friday, saying it doesn’t anticipate the delay in issuing licenses to be a long one.
“The Board has made significant progress in meeting this target date, however our core mission remains creating a safe, effective, and equitable adult-use market,” reads the statement. “Strict adherence to this date — when the Board does not yet have full licensing staff or a compliance team — runs counter to our consumer protection and public safety mandates.”
The board has a staff of four.
“In the meantime, the Board is working diligently to review applications and approve qualified applicants for licensure and the recipients of those licenses may begin to operate immediately,” reads the statement.
At the April 25 meeting, Pepper said that all cultivation license tiers are open. This is ahead of schedule, as the board recognizes the need for cultivators to begin growing now. He noted that the opening of an application tier doesn’t close previous application windows.
“If we do decide to close a licensing window, which we do have the authority to do, we will do so pursuant to a board vote, it will be in an open meeting and will give the industry at least 30 days notice before we actually close the window,” he said.
“We’re all pitching in to make sure that happens but we literally do not have a licensing team in place yet,” said Pepper. “However, I would say once these folks are hired, I fully expect that the pace of us issuing licenses will pick up significantly.”
Pepper also noted that the Cannabis Control Board was denied authorization by the Federal Bureau of Investigations to use its fingerprint background check system. The board applied for access over a year ago, said Pepper.
“This situation is not unique to Vermont. It’s actually been happening all across the country in the new adult-use states that are coming online,” he said. “We are working on this issue on a number of fronts. We’re seeking legislative changes, we have a Plan B in place.”
Applicants won’t need to submit their fingerprints, he said.
“In the application process, you’re going to be asked to share with the board all the place you and your principals and your financiers have lived or done business in the past seven years, and then the board is going to at the appropriate time direct you to a third-party company (CSI),” said Pepper. “It specializes in conducting professional background screenings and they will do that in the states that you’ve attested living in or doing business in.”
The process isn’t ideal, he said. It’s less efficient than a fingerprint supported background check and there’s an added cost to the applicant, but that’s how it will have to work until conditions change.
