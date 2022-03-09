Teenagers shouldn’t be vaping and that’s a message their peers are sending through a set of short videos produced by students at Stafford Technical Center and submitted to Partners for Prevention of Rutland County.
A series of 13 videos, created by 10 members of the video communications class taught at Stafford by Cristina Kumka, were submitted to the health committee of Project VISION in Rutland. Members of the community-based organization voted on their three favorites for which the student creators will win either a $150, $100 or $50 gift card.
Rutland Regional Medical Center and Partners for Prevention have already have a history of presenting information to local teenagers about the dangers of vaping.
The WebMD website points out that some take up vaping because the user gets less nicotine.
“A ‘vape,’ or electronic cigarette, is a device that heats up a liquid to create a vapor you inhale. Some types of vaping devices include pens, e-cigarettes, like JUUL, and hookahs. While vaping appears to be a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes, there are still many health risks involved,” the site said.
Kumka said the students got involved based on their work with the Rutland Pharmacy last year making three anti-drug videos. The local pharmacy had won a grant from the Vermont Department of Health to respond to the growing problem of opioid abuse.
One of the methods it used was to partner with Stafford students to create anti-drug public service announcements (PSAs).
Because of the success of that campaign, Cosgrove approached Kumka about having them create short videos about the dangers of vaping.
After the campaign was presented to the VISION health care committee in February, VISION members were given a chance to vote on the videos they thought were most effective.
The most votes were received by Corrigan Hanna, a senior, whose video showed a couple of teens talking about how they started to vape and how they regretted it now.‘
Hanna said he doesn’t vape himself and didn’t realize, before he made the video that some of the advertising for the product targets teenagers.
“I learned that there are a lot of younger kids that are getting into this now whether it’s because they saw a YouTuber do it or anything like that in their videos or stuff like that. I learned that there’s a lot more younger kids now doing this and why it’s that much more important that these videos get put out there so that younger kids stop doing it,” he said.
Garret Owens, a 10th-grader, and Harry Hogan, a senior, made a video in which Hogan, acting in the video as well, poured ‘anti-freeze’ into his truck and then drank from the jug to illustrate that propylene glycol is in both.
The third-place video was created by Maxine Ranney, also a senior, and included footage of family members who are vapers in real life.
Andrew Martell, a senior, made a video in Poultney. He wanted to show an adult woman reaching out to her younger self to express the regrets she had about starting to vape when she was a teen. The teenager is offered vape and while she resists the pressure, she imagines what her adult self would tell her if she had given in and started vaping. Kumka agreed to play the part of the adult woman.
“The point was, ‘Don’t let it take your future like it did mine’ (the adult woman says.) Then it zooms back to (the teen), and she’s like, ‘I have to think about my future, and you guys should too,’ (she says to those trying to pressure her into vaping.) Then she walks away. It’s a very simple plot, but I wanted to do it in a more sophisticated way,” Martell said.
Melissa Connor, director of Stafford, said she believes it’s an “exciting opportunity” for students when they can use what they learned at Stafford for something that will be shared with the wider community.
Connor also said she hoped the videos would reach other students who are vaping or are considering taking it up.
“I think that the work that these students did, even those that didn’t place first, second or third, was impactful, and I think it’s going to go a long way. Hopefully, (videos) created by youth will have more of an impact on their classmates,” she said.
In an email, Cosgrove, who directs the anti-vape program for Partners for Prevention and works as a respiratory therapist and tobacco treatment specialist for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said it was a “pleasure” to work with the young filmmakers.
“They were all very professional, and the PSAs were all beyond my expectations. They delivered exactly what I was looking for — an anti-vaping PSA made by youths for youths. This Stafford program is a great resource to the community especially nonprofits who otherwise could not afford this quality of video work. I could not be more impressed by this experience,” she said.
The students are working on videos on other PSAs including one on distracted driving and one for the Vermont Department for Children and Families on foster care.
Cosgrove noted the project was supported by the Vermont Department of Health Tobacco and Vaping Prevention grants.
Kumka is a former reporter at the Rutland Herald.
Stafford is still securing permission from those in the videos before they can all be posted publicly but some of them, including the first and second place winners can be seen at tinyurl.com/amhwr7f2 on YouTube.
